Narrowing his 17 offers down to one, Arkansas native KK Robinson has called the Hogs and decided to "hoop at home." The commitment is a Thanksgiving gift to Hog fans as Robinson announced at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

He is Eric Musselman's fourth 2020 commit and moves the Arkansas team recruiting ranking up to No. 7 in the nation with four 4-stars behind Kentucky, Duke, UNC, Tennessee, NC State and Texas Tech. Robinson picked Arkansas over Kansas, as well as offers from Illinois, TCU, Florida, A&M and more.

Coming off of his Arkansas official visit, Robinson said the Hogs made a huge jump. He visited with Moses Moody and the two athletes who grew up playing together discussed doing it again at Arkansas. Playing with Moody and other homegrown commits combined with what the staff had to show him sold him on joining the 2020 class.

"The detail and the planning that they have for me (separated them from the rest)," Robinson said. "They brought out about 20 books and showed me how I would be able to get better and fit into their game system."

Robinson is a standout at national hoops powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Virginia where he transferred for his senior year from Bryant, Arkansas. This summer, Robinson scored 17.8 points per game with 3.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game for Team Pro Skills on the EYBL circuit.

Robinson shot up in the rankings this past spring and is currently No.81 in the Rivals250. All four of Arkansas's 2020 commits are in the 250 as well. Moody, playing at Montverde, is No. 51, Jaylin Williams from Fort Smith Northside is No. 68 and Davonte Davis from Jacksonville, Arkansas is No. 129 (and already signed).

Adding the 6-foot-0, 170-pound point guard fills all of Arkansas's projected 2020 scholarship spots, but more could open up if Isaiah Joe declares for the draft or if anyone chooses to transfer.

The Hogs still have a scholarship open for this year's team that could be filled by a mid-year enrollee, like Kyree Walker, but it doesn't look like there's been any momentum on filling that spot lately.

