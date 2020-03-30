The Arkansas Razorbacks are recruiting two offensive linemen out of one high school down in sunny Florida, center Jake Slaughter and tackle Caleb Johnson. Slaughter picked up his offer from Arkansas on January 15, adding to his current total of nearly 20 Division-I offers.

After Arkansas offered to start the year, schools like Missouri, Ole Miss, Miami, Virginia, South Florida and more followed suit.

The extended dead period due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. has set a lot of juniors back in their recruitment as they'd typically be using this time in the spring to visit their top choices' campuses for the first or second time. Now, recruits are limited to texting, calling and FaceTiming with coaches to get to know them that way instead.

"I've been in touch, mostly FSU, Arkansas, Ole miss, Miami, Vandy, WVU, and Pitt," Slaughter said.