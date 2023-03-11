Arkansas added five new assistants over the offseason and they already have the team buying after just two spring practices.

Head coach Sam Pittman brought in a group of coaches that he said he thinks were home run hires.

"Very, very loyal," Pittman said Tuesday. "Hard workers. Basically once we make a decision in there that’s exactly what — to the T - that’s exactly what we’re gonna do. And that’s been on both sides of the ball. That’s all of our new coaches, including our strength coaches. So I feel like at this point, and I don’t see it going any other direction, I feel like we’ve really hit a home run with our hires."

The Razorbacks added Dan Enos as offensive coordinator, Travis Williams as defensive coordinator, Marcus Woodson as co-defensive coordinator, Morgan Turner as tight ends coach and Deron Wilson as secondary coach.

All five have been seen working hard with their respective groups during the team's open practices this week, and there's been a high level of enthusiasm translating to the players.

"I mean just everybody’s just buying in," quarterback KJ Jefferson said Friday. "We’re all learning. It’s a new system so everybody’s just taking time out to adjust and accept change and everybody’s coming out paying attention and just focusing on little details. Everybody’s buying into the process and just accepting change. Feel like everybody’s doing doing real good. Feel like we’re in a really good spot and off to a great start."

While the team obviously isn't game ready, and there's been a fair share of hiccups already, they seem to be willing to learn quickly. There are new schemes on both sides of the ball that will take time to implement, but the goal is for it to lead to more wins moving forward.

"I thought the tempo, I thought the coaches did a really nice job, and the kids responded to that," Pittman said after Thursday's practice. "I think our kids are really responding to our strength staff and our coaches and that’s how I think you can get a lot better fast. They’re taking coaching, and I thought today was really nice, I really enjoyed it."