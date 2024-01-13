Defensive issues plagued the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-7, 0-3 SEC) as they suffered a 90-68 loss to the Florida Gators (11-5, 1-2 SEC) in front of a sold-out crowd at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida on Saturday.

Arkansas’ only lead of the day was a 4-2 margin in the opening minutes of the game, but Florida quickly blew the game open and built a double-digit lead by the 12:00 minute mark in the first half.

The Gators had their way down low, as they out-rebounded the Hogs 48-31 and scored 38 points in the paint. All three of Florida’s frontcourt players that saw action in the game had nine or more rebounds. The Razorbacks’ effort levels on the glass were subpar, as Florida grabbed a whopping 15 offensive boards and scored 17 second-chance points.

“We’re getting beat on the glass in a lot of our games,” freshman guard Layden Blocker said after the game. “Florida, that’s the number one offensive rebounding team in the country…one of the biggest teams…I feel like rebounding was our biggest downfall this game…just playing hard, also.”

Head coach Eric Musselman also pointed to the Razorbacks’ performance on the glass as a key factor in the loss.

“The theme of the games was rebounding,” Musselman said. “We knew that they were going to be extremely physical and we were not able at all to withstand the physicality in the interior.”

Arkansas’ struggles with transition defense continued against Florida too, as the Gators ran the floor and got easy looks on fast breaks throughout the game.