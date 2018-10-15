Ticker
Razorbacks Host Five Mid-Week Visitors from Indiana

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

It's fall break for a lot of high schools so five prospects decided to take advantage of some spare time and hit the Hill. The athletes out of Indianapolis, Indiana all attend Warren Central High School, which has sent a couple players to Iowa the past couple years and they have a 2019 Rivals50 receiver still on the board, David Bell. Here's a closer look at the prospects who were on campus:

Junior quarterback Roman Purcell is a 5.6 3-star prospect with offers out of Kentucky, Louisville and TCU. Purcell does not hold an Arkansas offer yet. He's got 107 yards in two games played for Warren Central.

