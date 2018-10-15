Razorbacks Host Five Mid-Week Visitors from Indiana
It's fall break for a lot of high schools so five prospects decided to take advantage of some spare time and hit the Hill. The athletes out of Indianapolis, Indiana all attend Warren Central High School, which has sent a couple players to Iowa the past couple years and they have a 2019 Rivals50 receiver still on the board, David Bell. Here's a closer look at the prospects who were on campus:
Junior quarterback Roman Purcell is a 5.6 3-star prospect with offers out of Kentucky, Louisville and TCU. Purcell does not hold an Arkansas offer yet. He's got 107 yards in two games played for Warren Central.
Thanks @RazorbackFBRec @CoachCraddock @coachchadmorris for showing us a great time. Always a blast w/my brothas 😤🐗 #WPS #WCFamily pic.twitter.com/ZglPsEH3IT— Roman Purcell '20 QB (@roman12purcell) October 15, 2018
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news