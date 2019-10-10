Keon Ambrose-Hylton, a 6-foot-8 forward from Andrews Osborne Academy (OH) and UPlay Canada AAU, has narrowed his list of 16 Division-I offers down to five and Arkansas gets their shot to impress the top-100 player this weekend.

The Toronto native is down to Arkansas, NC State, Dayton, USC and Alabama with official visits in the books for each program. He's already completed his visits to NC State and Dayton with USC and Alabama coming up on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25.

With all five officials being taken in the last month, there's a great chance the power forward decides in early November, in time for an early NLI signing.