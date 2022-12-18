Arkansas' 2023 recruiting class took another hit on Sunday as three-star tight end Jaden Hamm announced he is withdrawing his commitment to the Hogs.

The Eudora, Kansas, native had been committed to the Hogs since August 14, 2021. He chose Arkansas over Iowa State, Michigan, Tennessee, and both in-state schools.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound athlete who played on both sides of the ball in high school just recently took a visit to Lawrence, Kansas, on an official visit to see the Jayhawks.

Hamm is the second decommitment of the day for Arkansas, as they lost the pledge of three-star defensive tackle Stephen Johnson Sunday morning.

As of now, the Hogs have two more tight ends committed in the class of 2023 in four-stars Luke Hasz and Shamar Easter.