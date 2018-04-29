ASSOCIATED PRESS

Despite giving up 5 runs without a single hit in the third inning, Arkansas clawed and scratched its way to a 9-7 finale victory and series sweep over Alabama in Baum Stadium on Sunday. The Razorbacks found themselves ahead 3-0 but imploded in the field in the top of the third, walking seven Bama batters and surrendering 5 runs even though the Tide failed to record a hit. Arkansas (32-13, 13-8) issued a school-record 15 walks and gave up 3 runs on wild pitches, throwing seven of them throughout the contest. A game-saving bottom of the fifth, including a three-run homer from Dominic Fletcher powered the Hogs back into the lead. Barrett Loseke, Evan Lee and Jake Reindl combined to silence the Tide in the final four and one-third. Alabama (23-23, 5-16) launched two homers, including the second straight leadoff homer to open the game for Cobie Vance, to bring their series total to six. The Crimson Tide failed to record a single hit with runners on base but took advantage of Arkansas' errors to keep things close. Dylan Duarte was issued the loss after giving up the game-clinching long bomb to Fletcher in the fifth inning. Here's how Arkansas swept Alabama on Sunday:



THE WINNING INNINGS

For the second consecutive game, Cobie Vance led off the game with a leadoff solo home run, this one to left field, putting Alabama up 1-0. Isaiah Campbell went on to force three straight groundouts to end the inning. Eric Cole led off the bottom of the first with a double then advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jax Biggers. He'd eventually get stranded there, though, following a pop out by Casey Martin and a groundout by Luke Bonfield. Campbell's outing was cut very short after he walked three Alabama batters to load the bases with one out in the top of the second. Kole Ramage replaced him and responded in a big way, throwing two straight strikeouts to get out of the bases-loaded jam and end the inning without any damage. Arkansas opened the bottom of the second with four straight singles, scoring a run and loading the bases for Jack Kenley with no outs. Kenley hit a sacrifice fly to center and scored Koch, making it 2-1 Arkansas. Cole smacked an RBI single to left to score Dominic Fletcher, extending the Hogs' lead to 3-1. The Razorbacks committed a comedy of errors in the top of the third. A fielding error on McFarland and two walks by Ramage loaded the bases for Alabama with no outs. Jackson Rutledge took the mound and surrendered three straight runs, all on wild pitches, ending his outing. Jacob Kostyshock then entered and gave up another run when the Hogs committed two throwing errors on a routine fielder's choice, giving Alabama a 5-3 lead. Kostyshock then walked the bases loaded and walked in a run with three straight base on balls issued, extending Alabama's advantage to 6-3. In that half, Arkansas walked seven batters, committed three errors and gave up 5 runs without a single Alabama hit. A leadoff solo homer by Martin gave the Hogs some good news in the bottom of the third and brought them closer, 6-4. John Trousdale launched a leadoff solo home run for Alabama, his first of the season, in the top of the fifth, making it 7-4 Tide. Bonfield walked and Kjerstad singled then advanced to second on a fielding error by Bama's left fielder to put two runners on with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Koch then singled to center and scored Koch. Alabama brought in Dylan Duarte to pitch, and he was greeted by Fletcher with a massive three-run bomb to opposite field, regaining the lead for the Razorbacks, 8-7. Evan Lee and Jake Reindl combined to retire the side in the top of the eighth on a fielder's choice groundout, a flyout and a strike out, allowing Arkansas to carry their 8-7 advantage into the bottom of the inning. Kjerstad earned Arkansas an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with a sacrifice fly to left field with the bases loaded, scoring Cole to make it 9-7 Hogs. The Crimson Tide threatened in the top of the ninth, putting two runners on with one out, but Koch threw Vance out at second and Reindl struck out Breaux to end the game and clinch the sweep, 9-7.

KEY QUOTES

Dave Van Horn on the school-record walks and tough third inning: "It's a record that you don't want, obviously...We gave up 5 runs in one inning without giving up a hit...It was shocking actually...It was pretty amazing, honestly." Van Horn on Dominic Fletcher's run-saving catch: "It was incredible...When it left the bat, I didn't think it would get to it...Just another incredible catch. There's one every weekend at a minimum...It seems like it's always when the game's on the line...He had a great day with the bat and he also saved some runs." Van Horn on Isaiah Campbell's struggles: "I don't know what to say. I don't know what his deal is. It's frustrating for him and it's frustrating to the team." Van Horn on the SEC race: "A win's a win, just to get wins...At the end of the conference season, it's about how many wins we have in conference play, not so much who you beat...We'll try to stay ahead of as many as we can." Jake Reindl on the attitude of the team after Fletcher's homer: "Well, the feeling in the bullpen at first was not to let the ball hit me in the head. Then after that, we were super excited...Ready to go win a ballgame." Fletcher on his game-saving home run: "I haven't had too many home runs to left field. I think that might be my first one here...Yeah, that was about as good as I can hit a ball to left field." Barrett Loseke on how he's able to pitch multiple times in a week: "A little bit of yoga and working out. Keep the body in shape...I guess I can accredit it to keeping my body in shape and eating the right things...When you're out there on the mound, that's the last thing you worry about."



STATS OF THE GAME

Pitching was not at a premium in today's contest. Neither starter for either squad made it out of the second inning. Arkansas' Isaiah Campbell was pulled in the top of the second after walking the bases loaded and Alabama's Garrett Rukes got yanked after surrendering 3 runs on 5 hits in the bottom of the second. Arkansas used eight different pitchers (13 between both teams) and issued a school-record 15 free passes. Because of Arkansas' unforced errors, the Tide were able to stay in the game besides recording awful hitting numbers. Alabama hit a whopping 0 for 20 with runners on base, 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position and 0 for 8 with two outs. Conversely, Arkansas had one its better days, batting 8 for 20 with runners on and 6 for 12 with RISP. Dominic Fletcher and Casey Martin both went deep on Sunday, bringing Arkansas' season home run total to 69 through 45 games. Alabama, who came into this weekend with only 30 total homers as a team, hit six through three games, increasing their total to 36.



WINNING PITCHER

WIN: Barrett Loseke (Arkansas): 2.1 IP (48 pitches), 1 H, 5 K's, 3 BB, 0 ER SAVE: Jake Reindl (Arkansas): 1.2 IP (30 pitches), 1 H, 3 K's, 1 BB, 0 ER



