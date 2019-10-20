Eric Musselman has a chance to come away with the best in-state recruiting class of all time with five 4-star prospects calling Arkansas home and they hosted two of them this weekend for their official visits.

Best buds Moses Moody and KK Robinson spent their 48 hours on the Hill and each came away very impressed by the community, the coaching staff, and the staff's plan to take them to the next level.

"I really liked it, getting to chill with Isaiah Joe as my host, getting to know more about Arkansas," Robinson said. "I really got to see the background and everything that goes on down here, so I really liked it a lot.

"Seeing the plan and the details the coaches have for me and Moses up here. I haven't seen him in so long, so seeing him just brought joy and I really liked it. We had a long talk last night and we really want to play with each other and it really showed."