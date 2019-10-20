Razorbacks Push to the Top for Rivals150 Guard KK Robinson after OV
Eric Musselman has a chance to come away with the best in-state recruiting class of all time with five 4-star prospects calling Arkansas home and they hosted two of them this weekend for their official visits.
Best buds Moses Moody and KK Robinson spent their 48 hours on the Hill and each came away very impressed by the community, the coaching staff, and the staff's plan to take them to the next level.
"I really liked it, getting to chill with Isaiah Joe as my host, getting to know more about Arkansas," Robinson said. "I really got to see the background and everything that goes on down here, so I really liked it a lot.
"Seeing the plan and the details the coaches have for me and Moses up here. I haven't seen him in so long, so seeing him just brought joy and I really liked it. We had a long talk last night and we really want to play with each other and it really showed."
It seems like with Moody's top choices of Ohio State, Michigan, Kansas and Arkansas, and Robinson's top choices, that Arkansas or Kansas would be the best opportunity for the two 4-stars to play together at the next level.
Arkansas hasn't always held such a strong position for Robinson who was originally offered by Mike Anderson and his staff, but the pitch Musselman has made to him and the effort the assistants have made to show him he's a top priority has paid off.
"They definitely made a big jump from where they were at first," Robinson said. "I had them in my top four, they're probably one or two now. The detail and the planning that they have for me (separated them from the rest). They brought out about 20 books and showed me how I would be able to get better and fit into their game system."
The Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) standout has now taken four official visits and those four programs make up his top choices. It'll come down to TCU, Kansas, Arkansas and Illinois for the 4-star and all that lies between Robinson and a decision are talks with his family to make sure it's the right choice
"I'm possibly committing in about two or three weeks. Just talking with my parents and finalize the decision."
