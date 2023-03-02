Razorbacks set to perform at NFL Combine
The NFL scouting combine began Tuesday and will run through Sunday and five former Arkansas Razorbacks will be participating in front of NFL coaches and executives in an attempt to build up their stock for April's NFL Draft.
Arkansas' five participants are linebacker Drew Sanders, receiver Jadon Haselwood, receiver Matt Landers, center Ricky Stromberg and offensive tackle Dalton Wagner.
The combine officially began with Tuesday media availabilities that also took place Wednesday, while prospects will have media availabilities Wednesday-Saturday. On-field workouts will be conducted from Thursday-Sunday.
NFL Network will air the on-field workouts live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., which is the home of the Indianapolis Colts. Things will get started at 2 p.m. CT Thursday and Friday, and then 12 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday.
Below are details on how to watch each former Razorback, the latest on their draft status and more:
Drew Sanders - Linebacker
Defensive linemen and linebackers — Thursday, March 2 at 2 p.m. CT
A standout linebacker as a transfer from Alabama, Sanders has been mocked as the highest-drafted Razorback in the 2023 class. For much of the season, Sanders led the SEC in sacks, and he finished tied with Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. for a conference-best 10. He ranked fifth in the SEC in total tackles with 103.
Jadon Haselwood - Wide Receiver
Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends — Saturday, March 4 at 12 p.m. CT
Haselwood — who transferred to Arkansas from Oklahoma before the 2022 season — brought in 59 receptions for 702 yards last season and he found the end zone three times. His 59 receptions rank eighth-most in a single season in Arkansas history.
Matt Landers - Wide Receiver
Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends — Saturday, March 4 at 12 p.m. CT
Landers finished the season with 47 receptions and a team-best 901 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. His 901 yards are the eighth-most in a single season in program history.
Ricky Stromberg - Center
Running backs and offensive linemen — Sunday, March 5 at 12 p.m. CT
Stromberg joined the Razorbacks in 2019, and started 32 games in an Arkansas uniform. Last season, he posted a PFF grade of 82.4, which ranked fifth in the country at center.
Dalton Wagner - Offensive Tackle
Running backs and offensive linemen — Sunday, March 5 at 12 p.m. CT
Wagner, who returned last season for his final year of eligibility, joined the Razorbacks in 2017. He started 28 games for the Hogs, and posted a PFF grade of 80.5 last season, good for 20th among tackles.