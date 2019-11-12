FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas Razorbacks beat North Texas at home on a chilly Tuesday night behind absolutely smothering defense.

Per HogStats, Arkansas's combined total of 59 points allowed in the first halves against Rice and North Texas is the fewest since at least 1969.

Despite being outrebounded and outmanned, the Razorbacks led the Mean Green all night long to their 66-43 victory. North Texas hadn't been held to 43 points dating back to their 2016 season when they fell to Texas Tech 70-43 on the road.

Arkansas cut down on their first half turnovers with just six and limited North Texas's shooters to 26.9% from the field and 0-for-9 from behind the arc. Isaiah Joe, Desi Sills and Jimmy Whitt Jr. all had a block each in the first half and the team finished with five.

Mason Jones once again led the Hogs in points with 16, significantly fewer than the career-high 32 he scored against Rice in the season opener. He added 6 boards and an assist as well.

With a last-second three-point shot, Joe tied Jones' 16 points and went 4-for-6 from deep. Joe added three boards and two assists to his stat line as well.

Desi Sills had some of the more energy-filled moments of the night and had Eric Musselman running around the court like a mad man again. The guard finished with nine points and six boards in 33 minutes played.

The Razorbacks picked up the rebounding effort and finished with just an eight-board deficit after it was as large as 10 at the beginning of the second half.

Bailey finished the night as the leading rebounder with nine boards and eight points.

With a calf cramp and four fouls, Jalen Harris sat after 18 minutes and just two free throws made. After Harris sat, Joe hit a dagger three to really pull away from Mean Green with seven minutes left to play.

The Hogs then went on a 4-for-4 run to increase the lead to 19 with five minutes left to play.

Ethan Henderson was the only available, not suspended scholarship player not to play Tuesday night so the Hogs went with just seven men against the Mean Green. Joe led the team in minutes with 38.