Unlike Chad Morris who's staff stayed almost completely intact at the assistant level, save for one defensive line coach, Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke had to bring in two new coordinators this offseason with former offensive coordinator Phil Longo departing for North Carolina and defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff getting the ax after the 2018 season.

Luke hired former Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre who was named the AP coach of the year in 2016 for taking the Buffaloes to a 10-4 record and an 8-1 record in Pac-12 play. MacIntyre was fired in November with a 30-44 overall record in Colorado.

MacIntyre is charged with turning Ole Miss around from being in the bottom of the conference (with Arkansas) in almost every defensive category.

Ole Miss's defense opened up the season against Memphis, holding the Tigers to 15 points but giving up 364 total yards in the 15-10 loss. The Rebels' defense was on the field for more than 80 snaps, roughly 60 percent of the game.

The key to holding Memphis to 15 points was the Rebels' third-down defense, the Tigers were only able to convert six of 18 third downs and three of five fourth downs. The Rebels also had one pick against Mike Norvell's squad.

Morris has never faced MacIntyre before but offensive coordinator Joe Craddock noted that the defensive scheme isn't too different from what they've seen before from Ole Miss.

"It’s a very similar front," Craddock said Monday. "The big thing I see with him this year compared to last year is that they are much more sound in what they’re doing. They are much more gap sound.