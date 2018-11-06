The Arkansas Razorbacks are fresh off their week 10 bye and they used the down week as an opportunity to prepare for both their upcoming game against LSU and to begin really focusing on the development of the younger athletes on the team.

The team practiced as usual last week but the staff devoted several 20-minute scrimmage periods for the underclassmen to get more reps and to reconnect with the offensive and defensive schemes that many of them haven't been a part of since doing mostly scout team work all season long.

These new scrimmage periods will continue through the Razorbacks' last 20 days of practice as well as they look to capitalize on the rest of the season without the extra 15 practices post-season teams get.

"Over the next several weeks of practice, we’ve got a time set up after practice to continue their development in full pads and a lot of live work with them," Morris said Monday. "We’ve got to find a way now to add a little bit more to it. Obviously we’ve cut practice back just a little bit with some of our older guys, the high-rep guys. Then use the latter part of that for a lot of scrimmaging, a lot of good on good with the younger guys."