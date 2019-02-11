After a blistering cold and wet spring game in 2018, the Razorbacks are undoubtedly hoping for better conditions for the 2019 Red-White Spring game, Chad Morris's second as Arkansas's head coach.

The team just announced the game will be held April 6th in Fayetteville (since last year it was at War Memorial in Little Rock) and kick-off will be at 3 p.m. CT. The scrimmage will be free and open to fans, but it will also be televised on ESPNU and steaming on ESPN.com for those who can't make it to Fayetteville this spring.

The squad will look drastically different this spring than it did last year with double-digit departures from the 2018 squad and the addition of 11 early enrollees. Early enrollees that you'll see a lot of include SMU grad transfer Ben Hicks, two JUCO offensive linemen, 4-star wide receivers Trey Knox and Shamar Nash and 4-star defensive backs Greg Brooks Jr. and Devin Bush.

Check out how the roster has changed since the 2018 season ended.