RCS New Orleans: Players predict where fellow players will land

Chad Simmons, Sam Spiegelman and Woody Wommack
Koy Moore
HARVEY, La. - It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing their college football. Sometimes when it comes to searching for information, the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects. At Sunday’s New Orleans stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas, we surveyed several players about where some elite prospects will eventually land. Here are the results.

  THE PLAYER: Koy Moore  

THE PICK: LSU

WHY: “I see Koy going SEC and I am thinking he goes with TJ Finley to LSU.” - Sedrick Van Pran

THE PICK: Florida

WHY: “Florida, because since he was young, that was his dream school.” - Jamie Vance

THE PICK: LSU

WHY: “Koy is going to LSU. Koy fits in with the receivers there.” - Donovan Johnson

THE PICK: Texas A&M

WHY: “We’re gonna have the greatest recruiting class ever.” - Major Burns

THE PICK: LSU

WHY: “I don’t think he’s going to the West Coast. I think he’ll stay down here at LSU.” - Ashaad Clayton

  THE PLAYER: Jaquelin Roy  

Jaquelin Roy
THE PICK: LSU

WHY: “If I had to pick, I think he goes with LSU. He is still going to visit a lot of other places, but if I had to go with one school, it would be LSU.” - Van Pran

THE PICK: LSU

WHY: “I want him to commit to LSU. I expect to see it. I think he’ll come back to LSU.” - CamRon Jackson

THE PICK: Texas A&M

WHY: “I feel like he feels at home every time he’s there. He would be a perfect fit and have a chance to play early.” - Burns

THE PICK: LSU

WHY: “Jaquelin is going to LSU. He’s gonna come back. It’s right up the street and I know he loves LSU. He’s just taking some time off, but he’ll go back to them.” - Moore


  THE PLAYER: Ashaad Clayton  

Wmwb1nnsxxgw44x5w0xc
Ashaad Clayton
THE PICK: LSU

WHY: “There are a number of schools in there with Ashaad, like LSU, Kansas and Georgia, but I will say LSU because he wants to stay home. He is close to his mom.” - Van Pran

THE PICK: LSU

WHY: “LSU. He probably wants to stay close to home and close to his family.” - Vance

THE PICK: LSU

WHY: “LSU. He likes them and he was talking about them all day.” - Roy

THE PICK: LSU

WHY: “I hope it’s LSU. I think he’ll come to LSU.” - Jackson

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “Alabama. He’s a ‘Bama running back to me.” - Johnson

THE PICK: LSU

WHY: “LSU. Because it’s a hometown school and he’s a great fit there, and that’s where he wants to be.” - Burns

THE PICK: Kansas

WHY: “Kansas. Les Miles is a great recruiter and I think he’ll follow his coaches from Warren Easton that he’s known for a long time.” - Moore


THE PLAYER: Sedrick Van Pran

THE PICK: LSU

WHY: “Sedrick and Ashaad are gonna play together.” - Vance

THE PICK: LSU

WHY: “He’s going to LSU. He’s an LSU offensive lineman.” - Johnson

THE PICK: Texas A&M

WHY: “Texas A&M, because A&M produces great offensive linemen and Sedrick would be a great fit. Plus, A&M loves him.” - Burns

THE PICK: LSU

WHY: " That’s hard, but I’ll say LSU. I think he loves LSU and he’s been up there a lot of times.” -Moore

THE PICK: Georgia

WHY: “I think he’s a Georgia guy. He loves Georgia. I feel like he’s been going to LSU a little bit, so if the connection with LSU gets better he’ll go there, but right now I think it’s Georgia.” - Clayton


THE PLAYER: Chris Morris   

THE PICK: Texas A&M

WHY: “He doesn’t even give me clues, but that’s my guess.” - 2022 Memphis (Tenn.) Freedom Prep quarterback Chris Morris

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “I think Chris is going to Alabama. He’s been talking about it and he likes them a lot.” -Bryson Eason

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “We were just talking about it and he was talking about how much he likes Alabama. He likes other schools but he likes them the most. I’ve known from the jump where he’s going to go.” - Martavius French

THE PLAYER: Bryson Eason 

THE PICK: LSU

WHY: “He’s coming down here to LSU,” - French

THE PICK: Mississippi State

WHY: “That’s who he talks about the most.” - Morris

THE PLAYER: Martavius French

THE PICK: LSU

WHY: “I think it’s between LSU, Arkansas and Mississippi State, but I think LSU right now.” - Eason

THE PICK: Arkansas

WHY: “Arkansas is fun. I’m not just going to sit here and dog Arkansas, because it’s literally the turn-up town for football and just being a college student.” - Morris

