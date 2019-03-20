RCS New Orleans: Players predict where fellow players will land
HARVEY, La. - It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing their college football. Sometimes when it comes to searching for information, the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects. At Sunday’s New Orleans stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas, we surveyed several players about where some elite prospects will eventually land. Here are the results.
MORE RCS NEW ORLEANS: Spiegelman Awards | Survey on LSU recruiting | Prospects that earned their stripes | Five teams that should be pleased | Sideline thoughts
THE PLAYER: Koy Moore
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “I see Koy going SEC and I am thinking he goes with TJ Finley to LSU.” - Sedrick Van Pran
THE PICK: Florida
WHY: “Florida, because since he was young, that was his dream school.” - Jamie Vance
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “Koy is going to LSU. Koy fits in with the receivers there.” - Donovan Johnson
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “We’re gonna have the greatest recruiting class ever.” - Major Burns
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “I don’t think he’s going to the West Coast. I think he’ll stay down here at LSU.” - Ashaad Clayton
THE PLAYER: Jaquelin Roy
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “If I had to pick, I think he goes with LSU. He is still going to visit a lot of other places, but if I had to go with one school, it would be LSU.” - Van Pran
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “I want him to commit to LSU. I expect to see it. I think he’ll come back to LSU.” - CamRon Jackson
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “I feel like he feels at home every time he’s there. He would be a perfect fit and have a chance to play early.” - Burns
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “Jaquelin is going to LSU. He’s gonna come back. It’s right up the street and I know he loves LSU. He’s just taking some time off, but he’ll go back to them.” - Moore
THE PLAYER: Ashaad Clayton
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “There are a number of schools in there with Ashaad, like LSU, Kansas and Georgia, but I will say LSU because he wants to stay home. He is close to his mom.” - Van Pran
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “LSU. He probably wants to stay close to home and close to his family.” - Vance
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “LSU. He likes them and he was talking about them all day.” - Roy
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “I hope it’s LSU. I think he’ll come to LSU.” - Jackson
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “Alabama. He’s a ‘Bama running back to me.” - Johnson
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “LSU. Because it’s a hometown school and he’s a great fit there, and that’s where he wants to be.” - Burns
THE PICK: Kansas
WHY: “Kansas. Les Miles is a great recruiter and I think he’ll follow his coaches from Warren Easton that he’s known for a long time.” - Moore
THE PLAYER: Sedrick Van Pran
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “Sedrick and Ashaad are gonna play together.” - Vance
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “He’s going to LSU. He’s an LSU offensive lineman.” - Johnson
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “Texas A&M, because A&M produces great offensive linemen and Sedrick would be a great fit. Plus, A&M loves him.” - Burns
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: " That’s hard, but I’ll say LSU. I think he loves LSU and he’s been up there a lot of times.” -Moore
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “I think he’s a Georgia guy. He loves Georgia. I feel like he’s been going to LSU a little bit, so if the connection with LSU gets better he’ll go there, but right now I think it’s Georgia.” - Clayton
THE PLAYER: Chris Morris
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “He doesn’t even give me clues, but that’s my guess.” - 2022 Memphis (Tenn.) Freedom Prep quarterback Chris Morris
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “I think Chris is going to Alabama. He’s been talking about it and he likes them a lot.” -Bryson Eason
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “We were just talking about it and he was talking about how much he likes Alabama. He likes other schools but he likes them the most. I’ve known from the jump where he’s going to go.” - Martavius French
THE PLAYER: Bryson Eason
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “He’s coming down here to LSU,” - French
THE PICK: Mississippi State
WHY: “That’s who he talks about the most.” - Morris