CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team



Koy Moore Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

HARVEY, La. - It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing their college football. Sometimes when it comes to searching for information, the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects. At Sunday’s New Orleans stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas, we surveyed several players about where some elite prospects will eventually land. Here are the results. MORE RCS NEW ORLEANS: Spiegelman Awards | Survey on LSU recruiting | Prospects that earned their stripes | Five teams that should be pleased | Sideline thoughts



THE PLAYER: Koy Moore

THE PLAYER: Jaquelin Roy

Jaquelin Roy SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion

THE PICK: LSU WHY: “If I had to pick, I think he goes with LSU. He is still going to visit a lot of other places, but if I had to go with one school, it would be LSU.” - Van Pran THE PICK: LSU WHY: “I want him to commit to LSU. I expect to see it. I think he’ll come back to LSU.” - CamRon Jackson THE PICK: Texas A&M WHY: “I feel like he feels at home every time he’s there. He would be a perfect fit and have a chance to play early.” - Burns THE PICK: LSU WHY: “Jaquelin is going to LSU. He’s gonna come back. It’s right up the street and I know he loves LSU. He’s just taking some time off, but he’ll go back to them.” - Moore



THE PLAYER: Ashaad Clayton

Ashaad Clayton Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

THE PICK: LSU WHY: “There are a number of schools in there with Ashaad, like LSU, Kansas and Georgia, but I will say LSU because he wants to stay home. He is close to his mom.” - Van Pran THE PICK: LSU WHY: “LSU. He probably wants to stay close to home and close to his family.” - Vance THE PICK: LSU WHY: “LSU. He likes them and he was talking about them all day.” - Roy THE PICK: LSU WHY: “I hope it’s LSU. I think he’ll come to LSU.” - Jackson THE PICK: Alabama WHY: “Alabama. He’s a ‘Bama running back to me.” - Johnson THE PICK: LSU WHY: “LSU. Because it’s a hometown school and he’s a great fit there, and that’s where he wants to be.” - Burns THE PICK: Kansas WHY: “Kansas. Les Miles is a great recruiter and I think he’ll follow his coaches from Warren Easton that he’s known for a long time.” - Moore



THE PLAYER: Sedrick Van Pran

THE PICK: LSU WHY: “Sedrick and Ashaad are gonna play together.” - Vance THE PICK: LSU WHY: “He’s going to LSU. He’s an LSU offensive lineman.” - Johnson THE PICK: Texas A&M WHY: “Texas A&M, because A&M produces great offensive linemen and Sedrick would be a great fit. Plus, A&M loves him.” - Burns THE PICK: LSU WHY: " That’s hard, but I’ll say LSU. I think he loves LSU and he’s been up there a lot of times.” -Moore THE PICK: Georgia WHY: “I think he’s a Georgia guy. He loves Georgia. I feel like he’s been going to LSU a little bit, so if the connection with LSU gets better he’ll go there, but right now I think it’s Georgia.” - Clayton



THE PLAYER: Chris Morris

THE PICK: Texas A&M WHY: “He doesn’t even give me clues, but that’s my guess.” - 2022 Memphis (Tenn.) Freedom Prep quarterback Chris Morris THE PICK: Alabama WHY: “I think Chris is going to Alabama. He’s been talking about it and he likes them a lot.” -Bryson Eason THE PICK: Alabama WHY: “We were just talking about it and he was talking about how much he likes Alabama. He likes other schools but he likes them the most. I’ve known from the jump where he’s going to go.” - Martavius French

THE PLAYER: Bryson Eason

THE PICK: LSU WHY: “He’s coming down here to LSU,” - French THE PICK: Mississippi State WHY: “That’s who he talks about the most.” - Morris

THE PLAYER: Martavius French