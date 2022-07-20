 Recruiting Hawgs Podcast: Arkansas commit & 2023 three-star OLB Brad Spence
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-20 15:20:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Hawgs Podcast: Arkansas WR commit Davion Dozier details decision

Alex Trader & Mason Choate
The Recruiting Hawgs Podcast

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Alex Trader talk through recent Razorback commits, Brad Spence and Davion Dozier. The guys talk about the rest of the 2023 class and new baseball transfer Hudson Polk. Stick around for a conversation with Spence on why he chose Arkansas.

Listen on Apple or Spotify.

Interview Transcript - 

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}