Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Brother of Arkansas DB planning trip to Arkansas

Last recruiting cycle, Arkansas gained the signature of Pinson, Alabama, safety TJ Metcalf, and the Hogs will look to get the commitment of his brother Tevis. Tevis Metcalf holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado and others. He will visit Arkansas during its Woo Pig Weekend on April 15. On that day, the Arkansas football spring scrimmage will kick off at noon, the baseball team will be playing in a pivotal series against Tennessee and the softball team will host Alabama-Birmingham. Ranked a 5.6 three-star recruit, Metcalf reportedly intercepted four passes, seven pass breakups and allowed just one catch last season for Pinson Valley High School. Tevis and TJ both are the cousin of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who played college football at Ole Miss.

Four-star wide receiver plans return trip to Arkansas

After taking a trip to Fayetteville during one of Arkansas' Prospect Days on Jan. 21, four-star wide receiver Zion Kearney has planned a return trip over the summer. Kearney, who released a Top 6 that included the Hogs on Feb. 16, will be back in Arkansas for an official visit on June 2. He told Rivals wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton is a guy he connects a lot with. "They wanted to be first," he said about the Razorbacks. "I went to Arkansas for junior day. I like the coaching staff, everybody is country but they're cool. Coach G is from Houston so we were able to connect real fast. That's what it is for me." Last season, he recorded 39 receptions for 765 yards and eight touchdowns. He injured his wrist in the last game of the season, but has been cleared to participate in track for this season. In addition to Arkansas, Kearney is considering Oklahoma, Nebraska, LSU, Texas A&M and Houston.

Arkansas to host recruits after dead period ends

The NCAA recruiting dead period is now over, meaning coaches can contact recruits and host them on campus. Arkansas is planning on hosting recruits from the class of 2024, 2025 and 2026 this coming weekend. This weekend, Arkansas will host a five-star athlete in KJ Bolden of Buford, Georgia, and two in-state prospects who hold offers from the Hogs already, in addition to more recruits. To stay up to date with who will be visiting this weekend, join The Trough, HawgBeat's premier message board, for the latest information on recruits.

In-state four-star linebacker receives offers from Oklahoma, Kansas State

The Hogs are pursuing Jonesboro linebacker Brian Huff heavily in the 2024 class, but they have some competition. The four-star linebacker from Valley View High School reported an offer from Oklahoma on Monday, and an offer from Big 12 champions Kansas State on Thursday. Huff will be on Arkansas' campus this coming weekend, his fourth trip to Fayetteville. In addition to the aforementioned schools, the No. 3 player in the state of Arkansas holds offers from LSU, Oklahoma State, Missouri and others.

Four-star quarterback to visit Arkansas

Arkansas is still without a quarterback in the class of 2024, and it will host the No. 11 pro-style quarterback on March 13. Air Noland already holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M and others. In addition to Arkansas, he will visit Clemson, Miami, Texas A&M and Ohio State in the month of March. This will be the 6-foot-3, 190-pound passer's first trip to Fayetteville. He has already taken multiple visits to Auburn, and has also seen Alabama and Texas A&M in January. The Fairburn, Georgia, native completed 64% of his passes last season for 2,600 yards and 34 touchdowns. He led his team to a perfect 15-0 record in 2022, capped off with a 35-28 state championship win.

Arkansas basketball to host recruits for final home game against Kentucky

Four-star guard David Castillo will be in Fayetteville again this weekend for the Razorbacks' regular season finale against the Kentucky Wildcats. The No. 22 player on Rivals in the 2024 class has been on an unofficial visit to Arkansas already back in September, as well as attending the Arkansas-Oklahoma game in Tulsa. The Bartlesville, Okla. native holds offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Texas Tech, Gonzaga, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State, among others. He recently took an official visit to Kansas on February 19th. Castillo will be in Fayetteville along with 2023 Razorback signee Baye Fall, five-star, No. 15 in the Rivals 2023 class. Arkansas currently has no commitments in the Class of 2024, but has its eyes on plenty of top targets, including Castillo.

Arkansas defensive tackle cleared to return to football after injury

The defensive line is somewhat thin heading into the 2023 season, but it got a boost on Wednesday when Taurean Carter announced on Wednesday he has been cleared to return to football after suffering a torn ACL that kept him off the field all year in 2022. Carter made the announcement on his Twitter account Wednesday.

