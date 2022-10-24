Recruiting Roundup: Bye week has the Razorback staff on the road
Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at:
aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net
(404) 973-9901
The Roundup
Bye Week Provides Staff an Opportunity to Hit the Road
Coming off of a 52-35 victory over BYU in Provo, Arkansas fans enjoyed their bye week by taking in some of college football's top matchups. The staff, on the other hand, had some other ideas.
On what proved to be a very busy weekend for the Razorback coaches, the recruiting staff saw more than 20 targets and commits from the upcoming classes. With boots on the ground in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas, it's safe to say the time was well spent.
The Head Hog himself prioritized a trio of in-state targets in the '24 class, including former commit Braylen Russell. The Rivals250 running back showed off his abilities in full force, taking his 27 carries for 279 yards and four touchdowns.
In addition to Russell, Pittman honed in on a pair of DL targets in Charleston Collins (Mills) and TJ Lindsey (Bryant), both of which have spoken highly of Pittman and defensive line coach Deke Adams.
Could the Hogs Be Looking to Add to Their 2023 Class?
After striking out at defensive tackle in 2022, it appears as though Arkansas is making a push for commitment No. 3 at the position with an offer to Hinds (Miss.) CC's Derick Hunter.
Formerly a three-star recruit in the class of 2019, Hunter spent three years in College Station before taking the JUCO route. Now with a dozen DI offers, Hunter says that he "loves the Arkansas offer."
For more on Hunter's offer from coach Deke Adams and the Razorbacks, check out our full story here.
Pair of Razorback DB Commits Flash Athleticism
Amidst severe scrutiny from Arkansas fans, the defensive backfield may be getting help sooner rather than later with the additions of Jaylon Braxton and RJ Johnson.
The pair of highly-touted DBs make up just a fraction of players looking to make an immediate impact at the position from the '23 group, but with strong performances on both sides of the ball this week it's important to showcase their abilities.
The higher-rated of the two, Braxton went off for his Lone Star Rangers, hauling in two interceptions and reaching a top speed of 21.3 mph on a 56-yard receiving score.
Johnson's performance was no less impressive, either, as he took eight receptions for 170 yards and three scores and forced a fumble on the defensive side of the ball. With both expected to enroll following this fall semester, they're certainly two to watch as potential standouts throughout spring ball.
Marquee Matchup Wrap-Up
This week's Preps Preview Marquee Matchup gave me the opportunity to see Texas high school football live and in person for the first time, and where better to start than at McKinney High School to check out Razorback S commit Christian Ford (13).
Ford, who committed to the Hogs after his official visit in June, returned from a back sprain that had sidelined him for the previous six games. His efforts, along with strong performances from his teammates (who also hold offers from Arkansas) Xavier Filsaime (1), Makhi Frazier (0) and Bryan Jackson (2) led McKinney to a decisive 42-10 victory - and more importantly, a playoff spot for the team picked to finish last in its district.
For highlights from the game + interviews with Ford and Frazier, check out our video over on the HawgBeat YouTube channel.