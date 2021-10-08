Recruiting Roundup: Friday Night Spotlight, new offers, Week 6 schedule

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, including the best games, performances and where each are playing that particular week.

This has the makings of a great showcase game for Su’a, but I wouldn’t expect him to play much more than half of this one ahead of a marquee matchup vs. Fayetteville next Friday.

As well as Su’a, Tennessee wide receiver commit Charles Nimrod will be in action against a team struggling to find their footing in the 6A West.

Who better to spotlight than Arkansas’ newest commitment in the Class of 2023, Joey Su’a? Su’a’s Bentonville Tigers should be in for a relatively easy one as they host the 0-5 Rogers Heritage War Eagles.

As far as recruiting goes, we haven’t seen quite the same pop as in recent weeks. One key storyline is the Razorbacks’ efforts to plant their flag in the Peach State.

In last week’s Recruiting Roundup we saw offers to 2024 four-star tight end Landen Thomas - who recently decommitted from Florida State - and 2023 three-star safety Jayden Davis prior to Arkansas’ game in Athens last weekend. Now, despite a 37-0 loss to the No. 2 team in the country, that pipeline is continuing to be built.

Rivals’ Ryan Wright was able to catch up with 2025 OLB Jadon Perlotte to gain some insight into the Buford prospect’s interest in the Hogs. As well as Perlotte, Wright broke an offer to 2023 4* DE prospect AJ Hoffler. Malcolm Simmons, a 2024 athlete out of Jonesboro, Ga., also received an offer from coach Sam Carter.

Last, and certainly not least, was arguably the most surprising of the bunch. 2022 three-star WR Sam M’Bake posted that he’d been re-offered by the new staff. The ‘22 class seemed to have come to a close after Gentry Williams left Arkansas out of his final four, but that may not be the case for Kenny Guiton’s receiver group.

Wrapping up last week, Hutch was able to speak to 2024 four-star quarterback prospect DJ Lagway about his recent offer from the Razorbacks. As well as all the football news, there may be something interesting in the midst for Arkansas baseball commitment Martavius Thomas.

Thomas is committed to Arkansas for baseball, but he’s off to a hot start on the gridiron, too. At the midway point of the season, Camden Fairview is 4-1 and averaging 45.4 points with him running the offense.

A true dual-threat quarterback, he’s completed 60.6% (60 of 99) of his passes for 1,061 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, while also running for 405 yards and five more scores on 42 carries. That helped him earn Camden News’ Player of the Month honor as the top performer in Ouachita County for September.