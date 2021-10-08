Recruiting Roundup: Friday Night Spotlight, new offers, Week 6 schedule
Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, including the best games, performances and where each are playing that particular week.
HawgBeat's Friday Night Spotlight
Rogers Heritage @ Bentonville - 7 p.m. CT
Who better to spotlight than Arkansas’ newest commitment in the Class of 2023, Joey Su’a? Su’a’s Bentonville Tigers should be in for a relatively easy one as they host the 0-5 Rogers Heritage War Eagles.
As well as Su’a, Tennessee wide receiver commit Charles Nimrod will be in action against a team struggling to find their footing in the 6A West.
This has the makings of a great showcase game for Su’a, but I wouldn’t expect him to play much more than half of this one ahead of a marquee matchup vs. Fayetteville next Friday.
Commit: Joey Su'a, 3* OL (Bentonville)
The Roundup
As far as recruiting goes, we haven’t seen quite the same pop as in recent weeks. One key storyline is the Razorbacks’ efforts to plant their flag in the Peach State.
In last week’s Recruiting Roundup we saw offers to 2024 four-star tight end Landen Thomas - who recently decommitted from Florida State - and 2023 three-star safety Jayden Davis prior to Arkansas’ game in Athens last weekend. Now, despite a 37-0 loss to the No. 2 team in the country, that pipeline is continuing to be built.
Rivals’ Ryan Wright was able to catch up with 2025 OLB Jadon Perlotte to gain some insight into the Buford prospect’s interest in the Hogs. As well as Perlotte, Wright broke an offer to 2023 4* DE prospect AJ Hoffler. Malcolm Simmons, a 2024 athlete out of Jonesboro, Ga., also received an offer from coach Sam Carter.
Last, and certainly not least, was arguably the most surprising of the bunch. 2022 three-star WR Sam M’Bake posted that he’d been re-offered by the new staff. The ‘22 class seemed to have come to a close after Gentry Williams left Arkansas out of his final four, but that may not be the case for Kenny Guiton’s receiver group.
Wrapping up last week, Hutch was able to speak to 2024 four-star quarterback prospect DJ Lagway about his recent offer from the Razorbacks. As well as all the football news, there may be something interesting in the midst for Arkansas baseball commitment Martavius Thomas.
Thomas is committed to Arkansas for baseball, but he’s off to a hot start on the gridiron, too. At the midway point of the season, Camden Fairview is 4-1 and averaging 45.4 points with him running the offense.
A true dual-threat quarterback, he’s completed 60.6% (60 of 99) of his passes for 1,061 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, while also running for 405 yards and five more scores on 42 carries. That helped him earn Camden News’ Player of the Month honor as the top performer in Ouachita County for September.
New Offers
Calling the Hogs
2022
Glenn (Mich.) @ Beleville (Mich.) - 6 p.m. CT
Commit: Myles Rowser, 4* S (Belleville)
-- Belleville - Christian Rapley, 3* ATH (‘22) - holds offers from Kentucky, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, others
-- Belleville - Jeremiah Caldwell, 4* ATH (‘22) - previously committed to Kentucky, holds offers from Arkansas State, Iowa State, Michigan, Tennessee
-- Belleville - Deshaun Lee, 3* CB (‘22) - holds offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Syracuse
-- Belleville - Aaron Alexander, 2* ILB (‘22) - Michigan commit
Lowndes (Ga.) @ Cedar Grove (Ga.) - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Rashod Dubinion, 4* RB (Cedar Grove)
-- Cedar Grove - Christen Miller, 4* DT (‘22) - No. 9 DT in 2022, FutureCast to USC
-- Cedar Grove - Joshua White, 4* DE (‘22) - Memphis commit
-- Cedar Grove - Janiran Bonner, 4* WR (‘22) - Georgia Tech commit
-- Cedar Grove - Kayin Lee, 4* CB (‘23) - Georgia commit
-- Lowndes - Deaunte Hunter, 3* OLB (‘22) - holds offers from Cincinnati, Kansas, Louisville, Ole Miss, Syracuse, West Virginia
-- Lowndes - Jacurri Brown, 3* QB (‘22) - Miami (FL) commit
Duncanville (Texas) @ Lake Ridge (Texas) - 7:30 p.m. CT
Commit: Jordan Crook, 3* LB (Duncanville)
-- Duncanville - Ka’Davion Dotson, (‘24) - Arkansas offer, also holds offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma State, SMU and USC
England @ Clarendon - 7 p.m. CT
Commits: Quincey McAdoo, 4* WR & Dax Courtney, 3* TE (Clarendon)
Nashville @ Joe T. Robinson - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: E’Marion Harris, 4* WR (Robinson)
-- Robinson - Daryl Searcy Jr., RB (‘22) - holds offers from Arkansas State, Memphis, North Texas, visited Fayetteville in February 2020
Maumelle @ Jacksonville - 7 p.m. CT
Commits: Andrew Chamblee 3* OT & Nico Davillier 4* DE (Maumelle)
Byrnes (S.C.) @ Riverside (S.C.) - 6:30 p.m. CT
Commit: Eli Henderson, 3* OL (Byrnes)
Thursday: Haywood (Tenn.) 49, Lake County (Tenn.) 0
Commits: Jaylen Lewis, 3* S (Haywood)
-- Haywood - Camron Douglas, 3* DT (‘22) - holds offers from Akron, Illinois, Memphis, Vanderbilt
Little Rock Parkview @ Benton - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: James Jointer Jr., 3* RB (Parkview)
-- Parkview - Jaylon White, S (‘22) - Ole Miss commit
-- Parkview - Darien Bennett, RB (‘23) - holds offer from Arkansas, committing January 26, 2022
Greenland @ Lincoln - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: JJ Hollingsworth, 3* DE (Greenland)
Southside @ Fayetteville - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Mani Powell, 3* LB (Fayetteville)
-- Fayetteville - Isaiah Sategna, 4* WR (‘22) - Oregon commit, No. 1 player in the state of Arkansas in 2022
-- Fayetteville - Kaiden Turner, 3* ILB (‘22) - Indiana commit
Shiloh Christian @ Prairie Grove - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Kaden Henley, 3* ATH (Shiloh Christian)
Cambridge (Wisc.) @ Markesan (Wisc.) - TBD
Commit: Eli Stein, 5* LS (Cambridge)
2023
Malvern @ Ashdown - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Shamar Easter, 4* TE (Ashdown)
-- Malvern - Vinny Winters, OL ('24) - offers from Arkansas, Memphis; visited Fayetteville this summer and for the Texas game
Eudora (Kan.) @ Ottowa (Kan.) - TBD
Commit: Jaden Hamm, 3* TE (Eudora)
-- Eudora - Jaiden Bender, 3* WR (‘23) - holds offers from Kansas, Kansas State
-- Eudora - Silas Etter, 3* ATH (‘22) - Kansas State commit
Other Names to Watch
2023
Maize South (Kan.) @ Maize (Kan.) - TBD
-- Maize - Avery Johnson, 4* QB (‘23) - holds 16 P5 offers, including Arkansas, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Tennessee
John Paul II (Texas) @ Nolan Catholic (Texas) - 7 p.m. CT
-- Nolan Catholic - Kaleb James, 3* DE (‘23) - Arkansas offer, also holds offers from Baylor, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State
-- Nolan Catholic - Curlee Thomas IV, 3* DE (‘22) - Cal commit
Ellison (Texas) @ Temple (Texas) - 7:30 p.m. CT (Thurs.)
-- Temple - Mikal Harrison-Pilot, 4* WR/S (‘23) - Arkansas offer, Rivals250 player in the class of 2023, visited Fayetteville in early June
-- Temple - Naeten Jeremy-Mitchell, S (‘23) - Arkansas offer, a frequent visitor to Arkansas’ campus this summer
Collins Hill (Ga.) @ North Gwinnett (Ga.) - 6:30 p.m. CT (Thurs. 10/14)
-- Collins Hill - Jayden Davis, 3* S (‘23) - Arkansas offer, also holds offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss and Missouri, as well as seven other non-SEC teams
-- Collins Hill - Travis Hunter, 5* ATH (‘22) - No. 1 player in the 2022 class, Florida State commit
-- Collins Hill - Sam Horn, 4* QB (‘22) - Missouri commit
-- Collins Hill - Ethan Davis, 4* WR (‘23) - holds 15 P5 offers, including Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M
-- North Gwinnett - Grant Godfrey, 4* OLB (‘23) - holds offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, TCU, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia
-- North Gwinnett- Kayden McDonald, 4* DT (‘23) - holds 11 P5 offers, including Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Tennessee and Wisconsin
Waco (Texas) @ Desoto (Texas) - 7 p.m. CT
-- DeSoto - Johntay Cook II, 4* WR (‘23) - Arkansas offer, No. 66 in Rivals100 for 2023
-- DeSoto - Dahlyn Jones, WR (‘23) - Arkansas offer, also holds an offer from Kansas, visited Fayetteville in late July
Mansfield (Texas) @ Midway (Texas) - 7 p.m. CT
-- Mansfield - Brenden Jordan, 4* S (‘23) - holds offers from Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi State and USC in addition to Arkansas
2024
Hot Springs Lakeside @ Texarkana - 7 p.m. CT
-- HS Lakeside - Braylen Russell, RB (‘24) - sole offer from Arkansas; visited Fayetteville this summer
Alcovy (Ga.) @ Colquitt County (Ga.) - 6:30 p.m. CT
-- Colquitt County - Landen Thomas, TE (‘24) - Florida State commit, picked up an offer from Arkansas on 9/27/21