Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Arkansas basketball signee named McDonald's All-American

The McDonald's All-American roster was released on Wednesday, and one of Arkansas basketball's signees found his name on the list. Baye Fall, who committed to Arkansas on Nov. 16, 2022, is the fourth Razorback in head coach Eric Musselman's tenure with the Hogs to be given the award. Fall is a five-star prospect out of Accelerated Prep in Denver, Colorado. He chose the Hogs over Arizona, Baylor, Colorado and others. The 6-foot-10, 210-pound center is ranked the No. 15 player in the nation for the class of 2023.

Hogs pick up PWO ATH from Little Rock

Following a visit to Arkansas over the weekend, Little Rock Mills athlete JaBrae Shaw committed to Arkansas on Monday as a preferred walk-on. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound athlete made the announcement on his Twitter account.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dQ Uz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dQUzwvYT7w n5CX8J+QlyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFj a0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYXpvcmJhY2tGQjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFNhbVBpdHRtYW4/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoU2FtUGl0dG1hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UX1dJTEw0UkVBTD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVF9XSUxMNFJFQUw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRkJDb2FjaEpTbWl0aD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ARkJDb2FjaEpTbWl0aDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9VQXJrYW5zYXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVBcmthbnNh czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL29KNm9qQW9kT2giPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vSjZvakFvZE9oPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IOKAnEphYnJh ZSBTaGF34oCdIChASmFicmFlU2hhdykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9KYWJyYWVTaGF3L3N0YXR1cy8xNjE3Njc3MDcwNzM3NDg1ODI0 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Shaw played on both sides of the ball last season, seeing time as a wide receiver and running back, as well as playing safety. He chose Arkansas over offers from UCA, Memphis, UNLV and more. Last season, Shaw posted 51 receptions for 977 yards receiving, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver. He rushed 33 times for 336 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Defensively, Shaw made 81 tackles, intercepted 11 passes — two of those he ran back for touchdowns — and broke up nine passes. He also returned two fumble recoveries for touchdowns. Shaw will play on the defensive side of the ball at Arkansas.

Arkansas offers Pine Bluff wide receiver

Last weekend, Arkansas hosted over 20 recruits from the classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026. One of those recruits, a 2024 in-state wide receiver, left his trip with an offer from the Hogs. Courtney Crutchfield, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver from Pine Bluff, made the announcement of his offer on his Twitter account on Sunday.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IHRhbGsgYW5kIHZpc2l0IHdpdGggPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFNhbVBpdHRtYW4/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoU2FtUGl0dG1hbjwvYT4gYW5kIGNvYWNo IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hHdWl0b24/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoR3VpdG9uPC9hPiBJ4oCZbSBibGVz c2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBSYXpvcmJhY2tGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2FjaE1pa2UyV2lsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hN aWtlMldpbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEJa ZWJyYXNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUEJaZWJyYXNGQjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVQUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FBQm9uTkJDP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBBQUJvbk5CQzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9B clJlY3J1aXRpbmdHdXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFyUmVjcnVp dGluZ0d1eTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TV2ls dGZvbmcyNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNXaWx0Zm9uZzI0Nzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BcmthbnNhc09ubGlu ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXJrYW5zYXNPbmxpbmU8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT24zUmVjcnVpdHM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE9uM1JlY3J1aXRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BvbHluZXNpYWJvd2w/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QHBvbHluZXNpYWJvd2w8L2E+ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ByZXBSZWR6b25lQVI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFByZXBSZWR6b25lQVI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vc2Ftc3BpZWdzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBzYW1zcGllZ3M8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vZEVtVWpYcFdFIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vb2RFbVVqWHBXRTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb3VydG5leSBD cnV0Y2hmaWVsZCAoQGNvdXJ0bmV5X0MyMDI0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvdXJ0bmV5X0MyMDI0L3N0YXR1cy8xNjE2OTg1OTk2 ODMwMDQ4MjU2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjIsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Crutchfield said following his official visit that getting the offer from Arkansas was something he had always wanted. "A couple of years ago I was wanting that offer real bad," Crutchfield said. "Now that my dream came true, it feels real good in the situation God put me in. And for this predicament to happen like this." It's still early in Crutchfield's recruitment. He recently reported offers from Oklahoma, Kansas State and Memphis in addition to Arkansas, but he doesn't have a timetable for his decision yet. It's been a dream, though, for him to become a Hog. "Yeah, I've always liked the Razorbacks," Crutchfield said.

Bentonville wide receiver picks up offer from Hogs

Another in-state wide receiver reported an offer from the Razorbacks during his visit to Arkansas over the weekend. CJ Brown, one of the top receivers in the state of Arkansas for the 2024 class, hails from Bentonville. He reported the offer on his Twitter account on Sunday.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BcmthbnNhcyBvZmZlcmVkIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby91 dHBnZXNhU1VXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdXRwZ2VzYVNVVzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBjaiBicm93biDinJ4gKEBjamJyb3duMjAyNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jamJyb3duMjAyNC9zdGF0dXMvMTYxNjkx NzY1MDM2NTM3NDQ3ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDIx LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

For Bentonville last season, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver caught 75 passes for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns. During a 45-0 win over North Little Rock during the playoffs last season, he recorded 204 receiving yards in just one half. He earned a First-Team 7A-West All-State selection at the end of the season. Brown spoke with HawgBeat on Friday morning, and said he was really impressed with Arkansas wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton. "I think he's a young guy, but he's a successful guy that's young," Brown said. "I think that's inspiring to me and a lot of guys. Obviously when you get done with football, a lot of people want to stay around the sport...He's a fun guy to be around and talk to, and he's funny." Brown said he still has a relationship with former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who left for TCU last week, and he plans to visit Fort Worth later on down the line. Being close to home is a big selling point for Arkansas, though. "The thing about Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas is that I know the area and I wouldn't have to adjust a ton," Brown said.

Big-time defensive recruits visits Arkansas

Arkansas co-defensive coordinators Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson are heavy on the recruiting trail, and earlier this week hosted one of the top defensive linemen in the class of 2024. Kamarion Franklin, a 6-foot-6, 255-pound defensive end from Lake Cormorant, Mississippi, was on campus Thursday for a visit. Franklin is rated the No. 30 player in the class of 2024, and the number one player in Mississippi. He holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and more.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxZb3VuZyDirZDvuI8u4oCdIEdyZWF0IFZpc2l0IHRvZGF5ISEg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaERla2VBZGFtcz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hEZWtlQWRhbXM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hHcmVlbjkzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEdyZWVuOTM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVF9XSUxMNFJFQUw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFRfV0lMTDRSRUFMPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NvYWNoX01Xb29kc29uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2Fj aF9NV29vZHNvbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9S YXpvcmJhY2tGQlJlYz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmF6b3JiYWNr RkJSZWM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmF6b3Ji YWNrRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJhem9yYmFja0ZCPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTlhzY2hKdG9DZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL05Yc2NoSnRvQ2Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2FtYXJpb27igJxCaWcg S2Ft4oCdRnJhbmtsaW4gKEBLYW1hcmlvbkZyYW5rbDEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2FtYXJpb25GcmFua2wxL3N0YXR1cy8xNjE4 NzgyMTc2OTI1MDY5MzEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkg MjcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Franklin also brought along his teammate, 2025 athlete Jarcoby Hopson, who is already rated as a four-star in the 2025 class. Hopson, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound athlete, is ranked the No. 65 player in the nation in the class of 2025. He holds offers from many of the same schools Franklin does as well.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+UtOKaqu+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hfTVdvb2Rzb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX01X b29kc29uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RfV0lM TDRSRUFMP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUX1dJTEw0UkVBTDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Nb2hyUmVjcnVpdGluZz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATW9oclJlY3J1aXRpbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hhZFNpbW1vbnNfP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDaGFkU2ltbW9uc188L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGFubnlXZXN0MjQ3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBEYW5ueVdlc3QyNDc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vc2Ftc3BpZWdzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBzYW1zcGll Z3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sYXJWNFYyNGJEIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vbGFyVjRWMjRiRDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYXJjb2J5 IEhvcHNvbiBKciAoQEphcmNvYnlKKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0phcmNvYnlKL3N0YXR1cy8xNjE4Nzk3OTkyNzUyMDU4MzY5P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

2023 signees, commitment see fluctuation in final Rivals250 update

In the final Rivals250 rankings update for the class of 2023, three Arkansas recruits saw their ranking decrease. Two of those recruits signed their letter of intent during the Early Signing Period in December, while one recruit, four-star tight end Shamar Easter, held off after Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains left the program to become the offensive coordinator at South Carolina. Following a visit to Fayetteville on Jan. 15, Easter reaffirmed his commitment to the Hogs. He is expected to sign Feb. 1 on National Signing Day.

New Ranking: 209 Old Ranking: 208

New Ranking: 245 Old Ranking: 229