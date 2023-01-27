News More News
Recruiting Roundup: Hogs add PWO, host top recruits

JaBrae Shaw, an athlete in the class of 2023, committed to Arkansas following a visit to Fayetteville last weekend.
JaBrae Shaw, an athlete in the class of 2023, committed to Arkansas following a visit to Fayetteville last weekend. (@JabraeShaw)
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88

Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Arkansas basketball signee named McDonald's All-American

The McDonald's All-American roster was released on Wednesday, and one of Arkansas basketball's signees found his name on the list.

Baye Fall, who committed to Arkansas on Nov. 16, 2022, is the fourth Razorback in head coach Eric Musselman's tenure with the Hogs to be given the award.

Fall is a five-star prospect out of Accelerated Prep in Denver, Colorado. He chose the Hogs over Arizona, Baylor, Colorado and others.

The 6-foot-10, 210-pound center is ranked the No. 15 player in the nation for the class of 2023.

Hogs pick up PWO ATH from Little Rock

Following a visit to Arkansas over the weekend, Little Rock Mills athlete JaBrae Shaw committed to Arkansas on Monday as a preferred walk-on.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound athlete made the announcement on his Twitter account.

Shaw played on both sides of the ball last season, seeing time as a wide receiver and running back, as well as playing safety. He chose Arkansas over offers from UCA, Memphis, UNLV and more.

Last season, Shaw posted 51 receptions for 977 yards receiving, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver. He rushed 33 times for 336 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

Defensively, Shaw made 81 tackles, intercepted 11 passes — two of those he ran back for touchdowns — and broke up nine passes. He also returned two fumble recoveries for touchdowns.

Shaw will play on the defensive side of the ball at Arkansas.

Arkansas offers Pine Bluff wide receiver

Last weekend, Arkansas hosted over 20 recruits from the classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026. One of those recruits, a 2024 in-state wide receiver, left his trip with an offer from the Hogs.

Courtney Crutchfield, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver from Pine Bluff, made the announcement of his offer on his Twitter account on Sunday.

Crutchfield said following his official visit that getting the offer from Arkansas was something he had always wanted.

"A couple of years ago I was wanting that offer real bad," Crutchfield said. "Now that my dream came true, it feels real good in the situation God put me in. And for this predicament to happen like this."

It's still early in Crutchfield's recruitment. He recently reported offers from Oklahoma, Kansas State and Memphis in addition to Arkansas, but he doesn't have a timetable for his decision yet. It's been a dream, though, for him to become a Hog.

"Yeah, I've always liked the Razorbacks," Crutchfield said.

Bentonville wide receiver picks up offer from Hogs

Another in-state wide receiver reported an offer from the Razorbacks during his visit to Arkansas over the weekend.

CJ Brown, one of the top receivers in the state of Arkansas for the 2024 class, hails from Bentonville. He reported the offer on his Twitter account on Sunday.

For Bentonville last season, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver caught 75 passes for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns. During a 45-0 win over North Little Rock during the playoffs last season, he recorded 204 receiving yards in just one half. He earned a First-Team 7A-West All-State selection at the end of the season.

Brown spoke with HawgBeat on Friday morning, and said he was really impressed with Arkansas wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

"I think he's a young guy, but he's a successful guy that's young," Brown said. "I think that's inspiring to me and a lot of guys. Obviously when you get done with football, a lot of people want to stay around the sport...He's a fun guy to be around and talk to, and he's funny."

Brown said he still has a relationship with former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who left for TCU last week, and he plans to visit Fort Worth later on down the line. Being close to home is a big selling point for Arkansas, though.

"The thing about Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas is that I know the area and I wouldn't have to adjust a ton," Brown said.

Big-time defensive recruits visits Arkansas

Arkansas co-defensive coordinators Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson are heavy on the recruiting trail, and earlier this week hosted one of the top defensive linemen in the class of 2024.

Kamarion Franklin, a 6-foot-6, 255-pound defensive end from Lake Cormorant, Mississippi, was on campus Thursday for a visit.

Franklin is rated the No. 30 player in the class of 2024, and the number one player in Mississippi. He holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and more.

Franklin also brought along his teammate, 2025 athlete Jarcoby Hopson, who is already rated as a four-star in the 2025 class.

Hopson, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound athlete, is ranked the No. 65 player in the nation in the class of 2025. He holds offers from many of the same schools Franklin does as well.

2023 signees, commitment see fluctuation in final Rivals250 update

In the final Rivals250 rankings update for the class of 2023, three Arkansas recruits saw their ranking decrease.

Two of those recruits signed their letter of intent during the Early Signing Period in December, while one recruit, four-star tight end Shamar Easter, held off after Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains left the program to become the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Following a visit to Fayetteville on Jan. 15, Easter reaffirmed his commitment to the Hogs. He is expected to sign Feb. 1 on National Signing Day.

New Ranking: 209

Old Ranking: 208

New Ranking: 245

Old Ranking: 229

New Ranking: 193

Old Ranking: 163

