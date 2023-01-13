Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

South Florida LB Antonio Grier officially commits to Arkansas

The transfer visit weekend proved to be a success last weekend, as the Hogs reeled in three commitments. The first of those to commit was South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier Jr., who made his pledge to Arkansas official. Grier made his announcement in a Twitter post Saturday.

Arkansas football announced Grier as a signee during the early signing period in December, but Grier walked that back by opening his recruitment on Jan. 1. "I told the coaches that I didn't want to tell them I commit to something and I haven't even seen it yet," Grier said. "So that was kind of the deal. Even the other coaches I was being recruited by I told them, 'if I come down and like I'm not going back home.' I'm loving it here and having a great time." Last season, the Atlanta-native racked up 21 total tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in four games. In his four seasons with South Florida, he tallied 10 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss and 230 total tackles. He has also forced five fumbles, deflected three passes and intercepted two. Grier will have just one year of eligibility remaining.

Isaac TeSlaa transfers to Arkansas from Div. II Hillsdale College

On Wednesday, the Hogs made a splash in the transfer portal with the addition of Isaac TeSlaa, a wide receiver from Division II Hillsdale College. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound pass catcher saw his recruitment take off after entering the portal, gaining offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and more. Last season, the Hudsonville, Michigan, native racked up 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns on 68 receptions in 11 games. According to his Twitter, TeSlaa has a 41-inch vertical and he runs a 4.54 40-yard dash. Arkansas was the first SEC school TeSlaa visited, and it did enough to make sure he suits up in the red and white next season. "This was the first school that I got to visit that was in the SEC," TeSlaa said. "Just seeing all the bells and whistles they have here was awesome, but also getting a feel for their culture. Their coaching staff is incredible obviously. They get you hyped up, but they also know how to talk about the program and the things that are important.” TeSlaa will have two years of eligibility remaining, but there is a year for him to take a redshirt season if needed.

Hogs add Baylor safety Alfahiym Walcott

After fielding the worst pass defense in the FBS a season ago and losing 10 defensive backs to the transfer portal since the start of fall camp, Arkansas needs help in the secondary in the worst way. It got some of that help with the addition of transfer Alfahiym Walcott, a safety from Baylor. The decision came after Walcott visited Fayetteville during the transfer visit window last week. He also made a stop at Texas A&M, but the energy around the coaching staff convinced him to choose Arkansas. "The new coaching staff, they bring a lot of energy and that's what I'm looking for." Walcott said. "I'm an energy type of guy and that's what I want to bring to this team in the back end." Walcott's most productive season came in 2022. He posted 80 tackles, ten of those for loss, two sacks, five pass deflections and three forced fumbles. During the Sugar Bowl at the end of the 2021 season, he returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown. That pick-six touchdown stands as the second-longest interception return in Baylor history.

Arkansas offers SEC defensive back transfer

The Hogs are still looking for help in the secondary in 2023, and they extended an offer to a player who already has SEC experience in former Kentucky safety Kobi Albert. A 5-foot-11 freshman from Fairfield, Alabama, Albert entered the transfer portal on Jan. 7 and has also picked up offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others. He reported an Arkansas offer on Jan. 10. Last season, Albert recorded just three tackles in two appearances for the Wildcats. Coming out of high school, Albert was ranked a 5.8 four-star recruit and held offers from Kentucky, Arkansas, Georgia and others.

Priority in-state targets visiting Arkansas this weekend

While the Arkansas coaching staff is still working on shoring up the transfer portal, they are also working on the class of 2024 and will host a priority in-state defensive lineman over the weekend. Charleston Collins, a four-star defensive end from Mills High School in Little Rock, will be taking a trip to Fayetteville. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound pass rusher is currently ranked a 5.8 four-star recruit in the class of 2024 according to Rivals. In his junior season, Collins recorded 101 tackles, an interception and forced five fumbles. Following his trip to Arkansas, Collins will take visits to Texas on Jan. 21 and Ole Miss on Jan. 28. Ashdown native and 2023 four-star tight end Shamar Easter will also be visiting Fayetteville on Sunday. Easter committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021, but he did not sign during the early signing period in December following the departure of tight ends coach Dowell Loggains, who is now the offensive coordinator at South Carolina. Easter visited South Carolina prior to the early signing window in December, but as of now, he remains committed to the Hogs. Arkansas' new tight ends coach Morgan Turner will try to keep that the case this weekend. Make sure to check out HawgBeat's premium message board The Trough for all of the details on visitors this weekend.

Arkansas basketball hosts pair of five-star recruits for Alabama game

Recruiting never stops for Eric Musselman. The head coach of the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks landed the second-ranked recruiting class in 2022, his second top-10 class at Arkansas, and he is looking to continue the momentum. Two five-stars were on campus for Arkansas' game against Alabama on Wednesday: third-ranked player in the 2024 class Ian Jackson and 18th-ranked Dink Pate. The pair saw a raucous Bud Walton Arena as the Razorbacks welcomed in No. 4 Alabama. Arkansas ended up losing the game 84-69, but the crowd was rolling and the environment likely made a strong impression on the two recruits. Under Musselman, five-star visitors have not been uncommon, and so far he has landed four of them, three of which are current freshmen for the Razorbacks.

Early enrollees moving in