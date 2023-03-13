Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Georgia transfer DB commits to Arkansas

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman revealed a surprise transfer addition when he met with the media before the start of spring practice on Tuesday, announcing former Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary had joined the program. A former five-star recruit, Singletary was ranked the No. 2 cornerback in the country for the 2022 class, according to Rivals. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 13, and announced his commitment to Arkansas on his Twitter account.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Eb25lIERlYWwgQ29tbWl0dGVkIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XUFM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXUFM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9Xb29QaWc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNXb29QaWc8L2E+IPCfkJchISDwn5Sl8J+UpSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBSYXpvcmJhY2tGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFNhbVBpdHRtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoU2FtUGl0dG1hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Db2FjaF9NV29vZHNvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29h Y2hfTVdvb2Rzb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VF9XSUxMNFJFQUw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRfV0lMTDRSRUFM PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoRFdpbHNv bjE1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaERXaWxzb24xNTwvYT4g 8J+TuGVkaXQ6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF5ZXNm YXdjZXR0Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF5ZXNmYXdjZXR0Mzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pvNm9SSmtZYVUiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9KbzZvUkprWWFVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEphaGVpbSBTaW5n bGV0YXJ5IChASmFoZWltMl8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSmFoZWltMl8vc3RhdHVzLzE2MzM1NjE4MDU0MzQ4MDYyNzU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back will have at least three seasons of eligibility remaining for the Hogs. According to the Georgia Athletics website, he saw action in two of 12 games as a reserve cornerback. He did not record any stats for the Bulldogs.

Hogs add another defensive lineman in the 2024 class

Arkansas got some more good news on Saturday, when 2024 three-star defensive lineman Dion Stutts from Memphis, Tennessee, committed to Arkansas. Stutts, who plays both on the edge and inside on the defensive line, made his pledge public via his Twitter account.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhbiBhbWF6aW5nIHR3byBkYXlzIGF0IHRoZSBIaWxsIEni gJltIGhhcHB5IHRvIGFubm91bmNlLCBJ4oCZbGwgYmUgam9pbmluZyB0aGUg ZmFtaWx5IfCfkJfwn5CX8J+QlyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV1BTP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jV1BTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvc29vaWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNzb29pZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DU21p dGhTY291dD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ1NtaXRoU2NvdXQ8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vam9obnZhcmxhcz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aam9obnZhcmxhczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tGQlJlYz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmF6b3JiYWNrRkJSZWM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmF6b3JiYWNrRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFJhem9yYmFja0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvYWNoU2FtUGl0dG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hT YW1QaXR0bWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nv YWNoRGVrZUFkYW1zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaERla2VB ZGFtczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BclJlY3J1 aXRpbmdHdXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFyUmVjcnVpdGluZ0d1 eTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYW5ueVdlc3Qy NDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERhbm55V2VzdDI0NzwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TZWFuV19SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNlYW5XX1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Nb2hyUmVjcnVpdGluZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ATW9oclJlY3J1aXRpbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hjd2Fkcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q29hY2hjd2FkczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9P d2xCdXp6P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPd2xCdXp6PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaDRScnllQ3d5VyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2g0UnJ5ZUN3eVc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGlvbiBTdHV0dHMgKEBkc3R1 dHRzMjA5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RzdHV0dHMy MDkvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzQ2NjU0MTE3NzcxMDE4MjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Stutts made his decision following his second unofficial visit to Arkansas over the weekend. He chose the Hogs over a plethora of SEC schools, including Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Missouri. Last season, Stutts helped his school to an 8-4 record, good for third in the Tennessee Division II-AAA West standings. Stutts' commitment gives Arkansas two solid defensive linemen in the class so far, as he joins four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson, who committed to Arkansas on Nov. 6.

Arkansas offers transfer offensive lineman out of Houston

The Hogs are still have a few scholarships left for transfers ahead of the 2023 season, and Pittman has said the team is still potentially in need of another offensive lineman. The Hogs extended an offer to a well-decorated transfer guard out of Houston on Friday. Cam'Ron Johnson, who spent four seasons with the Cougars, entered the transfer portal on Wednesday and promptly picked up offers from Arkansas, South Carolina, West Virginia, California, Maryland and more. Johnson is an interior offensive lineman, a position Pittman has said needs more depth heading into the 2023 season. “I'd like to look at another guy that can snap the ball, offensively,” Pittman said at the start of the Early Signing Period in December. “We've got to find maybe one more. In losing guys last year, a bunch of those guys could snap. Obviously Ricky played center, but Jones could snap. And so, we've got to continue to look at that on offense.” Last season, Johnson played a total of 905 snaps and ranked No. 197 among guards with a total offensive grade of 65.2, pass block grade of 79.4 and run block grade of 63.3, according to Pro Football Focus. According to his Houston profile, he allowed just one sack in 556 opportunities.

Maryland defensive lineman transfer visits Arkansas

While the Hogs got great news of the return of defensive lineman Taurean Carter, who was sidelined with an injury for the entire 2022 season, they still need added depth on the defensive line for the upcoming season. Arkansas was the host to Maryland defensive line transfer Anthony "Tank" Booker Jr. on Saturday. The Cincinnati native entered the transfer portal on March 6. Last season for the Terps, Booker logged 27 tackles, including two sacks and two forced fumbles. He has spent four seasons with Maryland and will be looking for a place to spend his final season of eligibility.

Arkansas hosts stacked Prospect Day

The second weekend following the end of the NCAA recruiting dead period, Arkansas hosted a massive group of high-level recruits on campus for its most recent Prospect Day. All told, there were over 20 visitors ranging from the class of 2024 all the way to 2026. The Hogs even got a commitment from one of the visitors in Stutts. Some of those recruits left with scholarship offers to join the Razorbacks. Over eight four-star athletes were on campus for to visit, plus plenty of recruits in future classes who have yet to receive a ranking by Rivals, but are getting looks from some of the biggest programs in the country. To see the full list of visitors who were on campus over the weekend and who got an offer, visit The Trough, HawgBeat's premium message board.

Pair of high-priority targets to visit Arkansas Monday

While Arkansas is hosting a large group of recruits this weekend, two more are planning a trip to Fayetteville on Monday. Air Noland, a quarterback from Fairborn, Georgia, and defensive back Braylon Conley from Humble, Texas, are both four-star recruits in the class of 2024. Conley recently released a Top 10 that included the Hogs, and Noland holds offers from some of the premier programs in the nation. Noland was selected First-Team All-State for the 6A class in Georgia last season, and was awarded 6A Player of the Year. He led Langston Hughes High School to a perfect 15-0 record and a 6A State Championship last season, throwing for 4,095 yards an 55 touchdowns, adding five scores on the ground. Rivals ranks Conley as the No. 63 player in the state of Texas and the No. 39 player at his position.

Brother of Arkansas defensive lineman gains four-star rating