Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Hogs host transfers during visit window

The NCAA transfer visit window opened on Wednesday, meaning Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and the coaching staff could host transfer recruits for the first time in 2023. So far, HawgBeat has confirmed nine players who have been on campus for the recruiting window. The players have all been at positions of need, as the Hogs have hosted multiple wide receivers, tight ends, safeties, defensive backs and a linebacker so far. These players will have a chance to talk to the coaching staff, see the facilities, and those who were on campus on Wednesday had the chance to see Arkansas basketball's 74-68 win over Missouri inside Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas has had a record number of players enter the transfer portal since it opened on Dec. 5, with 25 scholarship players either entering or announcing their intent to transfer. There will be more visitors announced throughout the weekend, so stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest.

Hogs add in-state PWO linebacker commitment

Arkadelphia quarterback Donovan Whitten on Thursday evening announced his intentions to join the Razorbacks football program as a preferred walk-on. He will join the program as a linebacker. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete had scholarship offers from in-state schools but decided on Arkansas. His senior season, he accounted for 3,205 total yards and 50 touchdowns to just three interceptions. Whitten was a 4A all-state quarterback in the state of Arkansas in 2022.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQgdG8gVGhlIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkgb2YgQXJrYW5zYXPi gLzvuI/igLzvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpv cmJhY2tGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmF6b3JiYWNrRkI8L2E+ IPCfkJfinaTvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL1dQUz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dQ UzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0JLd3pzcXliS3YiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CS3d6c3F5Ykt2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IGRvbm92YW4g d2hpdHRlbiAoQHdoaXR0ZW5fZG9ub3ZhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aGl0dGVuX2Rvbm92YW4vc3RhdHVzLzE2MTExMjY2MDk1 MjgxMjMzOTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSA1LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Arkansas offers wide receiver transfer

Tyrone Broden, a wide receiver from Bowling Green, reported an Arkansas offer on Monday. He entered the transfer portal on the same day and has picked up a slew of offers, including Colorado, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and others. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound pass catcher will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop. At his height, he is one of the tallest wide receivers in college football. Last season, Broden recorded 32 receptions for 506 yards and seven touchdowns in the 13 games he appeared in. For his career, he has tallied 74 receptions for 1,199 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkISBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IE9mIEFya2Fuc2FzIE9mZmVyZWQh IEdsb3J5IFRvIEdvZCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D b2FjaEd1aXRvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hHdWl0b248 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81TGhZMkdLTXBPIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vNUxoWTJHS01wTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDwnZCT8J2QsvCd kKvwnZCo8J2Qp/CdkJ4g8J2QgfCdkKvwnZCo8J2QnfCdkJ7wnZCnIChAVHly b25lQnJvZGVuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R5cm9u ZUJyb2Rlbi9zdGF0dXMvMTYxMDAxMDM1OTcwMzY4MzA3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In-state 2025 QB reports offer from Alabama

While the Arkansas coaching staff is still working on shoring up the transfer portal and getting a head start on 2024 recruits, an in-state quarterback in the class of 2025 is starting to blow up. Quentin Murphy, a quarterback out of Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock, has reported big-time offers, announcing an Alabama offer on Monday. He already has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Auburn, Tennessee and others. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound signal caller threw for 1,388 yards and 21 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign and added 568 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQVRH Qj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FUR0I8L2E+ 8J+Zj/Cfj74gSSBhbSBleHRyZW1lbHkgYmxlc3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZlIGFu IG9mZmVyIGZyb20gdGhlIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkgb2YgQWxhYmFtYfCfkJghISA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FsYWJhbWFGVEJMP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBbGFiYW1hRlRCTDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JvbGxUaWRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUm9sbFRpZGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9TV2lsdGZvbmcyNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNX aWx0Zm9uZzI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9U b21Mb3kyNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRvbUxveTI0NzwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNGcmllZG1hbj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzRnJpZWRtYW48L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90enJCQ2JiWTBiIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v dHpyQkNiYlkwYjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDigJxRdWVudGluIE11cnBoeeKA nSAyMDI1IFFCIChATXVycGh5UXVlbnRvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NdXJwaHlRdWVudG9uL3N0YXR1cy8xNjEwMDQ2Nzg0MDA0 MzkwOTEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMiwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Arkansas signees, targets participate in Under Armour All-America Game

Before they arrive on campus to continue their college careers, many of the nations top athletes had one order of business to tend to: the Under Armour All-America Game. The game was played in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday after the players spent the week in training to prepare. Among those athletes was Arkansas signees tight end Luke Hasz and running back Isaiah Augustave. Both played well in the game, but there are no official stats from their performance. A pair of Arkansas targets who have yet to make a college decision also played in the game. Andrew and Michael Harris, twins from Altamonte Springs, Florida, are 5.7 three-star linebackers who had committed to UCF when Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams was there. They decommitted after he was hired at Arkansas. Michael had six tackles in the game and Andrew had a pass breakup on third down to force a punt. The two are planning to make their commitment announcement on Feb. 1.

Arkansas PWO signee named Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year

Grove, Okla., running back and Arkansas PWO signee Emmanuel Crawford received the honor of Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year on Friday. He is the first player from Grove to be given the award.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGJpZyBjb25ncmF0dWxhdGlvbnMgdG8gRW1tYW51ZWwgQ3Jhd2Zv cmQgZm9yIGJlaW5nIG5hbWVkIE9rbGFob21hIEdhdG9yYWRlIEZvb3RiYWxs IHBsYXllciBvZiB0aGUgeWVhci4gUmlkZ2VydW5uZXIgYXRobGV0aWNzIGFy ZSBwcm91ZCBvZiB5b3UhISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3lwa1Yw QTM2cVQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95cGtWMEEzNnFUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEdyb3ZlIEF0aGxldGljcyAoQGdyb3ZlX2F0aGxldGljcykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ncm92ZV9hdGhsZXRpY3Mvc3RhdHVz LzE2MTEzNzI1OTg4OTM0NDUxMjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFu dWFyeSA2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Crawford is the Oklahoma Class 5A leading rusher. In his time at Grove - Pittman's hometown - he rushed for 6,777 yards and 93 touchdowns. He committed to and signed with Arkansas on the first day of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 21. As a child, Crawford was born into child slavery in Ghana before being adopted by his family in Oklahoma.

Arkansas hires new co-defensive coordinator