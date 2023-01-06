Recruiting Roundup: Hogs host transfers, gain PWO commitment
Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Roundup
Hogs host transfers during visit window
The NCAA transfer visit window opened on Wednesday, meaning Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and the coaching staff could host transfer recruits for the first time in 2023.
So far, HawgBeat has confirmed nine players who have been on campus for the recruiting window. The players have all been at positions of need, as the Hogs have hosted multiple wide receivers, tight ends, safeties, defensive backs and a linebacker so far.
These players will have a chance to talk to the coaching staff, see the facilities, and those who were on campus on Wednesday had the chance to see Arkansas basketball's 74-68 win over Missouri inside Bud Walton Arena.
Arkansas has had a record number of players enter the transfer portal since it opened on Dec. 5, with 25 scholarship players either entering or announcing their intent to transfer.
There will be more visitors announced throughout the weekend, so stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest.
Hogs add in-state PWO linebacker commitment
Arkadelphia quarterback Donovan Whitten on Thursday evening announced his intentions to join the Razorbacks football program as a preferred walk-on. He will join the program as a linebacker.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete had scholarship offers from in-state schools but decided on Arkansas. His senior season, he accounted for 3,205 total yards and 50 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
Whitten was a 4A all-state quarterback in the state of Arkansas in 2022.
Arkansas offers wide receiver transfer
Tyrone Broden, a wide receiver from Bowling Green, reported an Arkansas offer on Monday. He entered the transfer portal on the same day and has picked up a slew of offers, including Colorado, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and others.
The 6-foot-7, 210-pound pass catcher will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop. At his height, he is one of the tallest wide receivers in college football.
Last season, Broden recorded 32 receptions for 506 yards and seven touchdowns in the 13 games he appeared in. For his career, he has tallied 74 receptions for 1,199 yards and 12 touchdowns.
In-state 2025 QB reports offer from Alabama
While the Arkansas coaching staff is still working on shoring up the transfer portal and getting a head start on 2024 recruits, an in-state quarterback in the class of 2025 is starting to blow up.
Quentin Murphy, a quarterback out of Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock, has reported big-time offers, announcing an Alabama offer on Monday. He already has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Auburn, Tennessee and others.
The 6-foot-1, 191-pound signal caller threw for 1,388 yards and 21 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign and added 568 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
Arkansas signees, targets participate in Under Armour All-America Game
Before they arrive on campus to continue their college careers, many of the nations top athletes had one order of business to tend to: the Under Armour All-America Game.
The game was played in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday after the players spent the week in training to prepare. Among those athletes was Arkansas signees tight end Luke Hasz and running back Isaiah Augustave. Both played well in the game, but there are no official stats from their performance.
A pair of Arkansas targets who have yet to make a college decision also played in the game. Andrew and Michael Harris, twins from Altamonte Springs, Florida, are 5.7 three-star linebackers who had committed to UCF when Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams was there. They decommitted after he was hired at Arkansas.
Michael had six tackles in the game and Andrew had a pass breakup on third down to force a punt. The two are planning to make their commitment announcement on Feb. 1.
Arkansas PWO signee named Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year
Grove, Okla., running back and Arkansas PWO signee Emmanuel Crawford received the honor of Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year on Friday. He is the first player from Grove to be given the award.
Crawford is the Oklahoma Class 5A leading rusher. In his time at Grove - Pittman's hometown - he rushed for 6,777 yards and 93 touchdowns. He committed to and signed with Arkansas on the first day of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 21.
As a child, Crawford was born into child slavery in Ghana before being adopted by his family in Oklahoma.
Arkansas hires new co-defensive coordinator
After hiring new defensive coordinator Travis Williams following the departure of Barry Odom, another staff hiring became official, as Florida State defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson was hired as co-defensive coordinator on Wednesday.
Prior to his position at Florida State, where he spent the last three seasons, Woodson worked with Williams at Auburn coaching defensive backs. It is believed Williams will work with the linebackers while Woodson will continue to coach defensive backs.
Woodson is known as a strong recruiter, something Pittman has emphasized when hiring new coaches this seasons. In his time at Florida State, he signed seven four-star defensive backs from the high school ranks.