Recruiting Roundup: Hogs land another transfer WR, host more recruits
Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Roundup
Bowling Green wide receiver transfer commits to Arkansas
Arkansas got some big help out of the transfer portal in Bowling Green wide receiver transfer Tyrone Broden on Sunday. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound wide receiver is tied for the tallest receiver in the FBS, according to the Bowling Green Athletics website.
The Detroit native made an official visit to Arkansas last weekend and it was enough to gain his commitment at the end of the trip.
Broden has shown consistent production for the Falcons in the four seasons he has spent at Bowling Green. Last year, he recorded 32 receptions for 506 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2021, he hauled in 36 passes for 596 yards and five scores.
Broden chose Arkansas after taking visits to Oklahoma and Penn State. He also held offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Colorado and others.
Arkansas now has three transfer wide receivers committed in the 2023 class, as Broden joins Texas A&M-Commerce transfer Andrew Armstrong and DII Hillsdale College transfer Isaac TeSlaa in the wide receiver room.
Broden will have two years of eligibility remaining at Arkansas.
Offers go out to '24 and '25 class, many plan to visit
The transfer portal has closed until May 1, and the Arkansas coaching staff — full of new faces — started extending offers to the high school class of 2024 and 2025. So far, 13 offers have been reported by recruits in the class of 2025 and 15 offers have gone out for the class of 2024. Those numbers are subject to change as more offers are made public.
Arkansas already has one commitment in the class of 2024 in four-star defensive lineman Kavion Henderson of Leeds, Alabama, and the coaches are working to build on their record-breaking 2023 class, which finished as Arkansas' highest-ranked class since 2009.
Over the next few weekends, many of those with offers are planning to take visits to Arkansas. Make sure to check out HawgBeat's premium message board The Trough for all of the details on visitors this weekend.
Tennessee linebacker transfer visits Arkansas
Arkansas is fairly solid when it comes to the linebacker position, returning Chris Paul Jr. and Jordan Crook, as well as landing Antonio Grier Jr. from USF out of the transfer portal, but defensive coordinator Travis Williams is looking to add more depth after the loss of Bumper Pool to graduation and Drew Sanders to the NFL Draft.
The Hogs hosted Tennessee transfer linebacker Juwan Mitchell last weekend.
Mitchell, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound native of Newark, New Jersey, began his college career at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, before moving on to Texas. He took an official visit to Arkansas while in the JUCO ranks, but chose the Longhorns.
After one season with the Longhorns, Mitchell transferred to Tennessee, where he spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He suffered a season-ending injury in 2021 and entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 season.
Mitchell compiled 51 total tackles along with an interception and a pass deflection in his time at Tennessee. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
Arkansas back in on in-state 2024 quarterback
Arkansas is starting a new regime on the offensive side of the football with the introduction of Dan Enos as the new offensive coordinator (more on that below), and he is making a Little Rock native quarterback one of his high priorities in the 2024 class.
Walker White is a four-star quarterback for Little Rock Christian Academy, and has compiled offers from some of the biggest programs in college football in Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma and others.
After being announced as the offensive coordinator on Thursday, Enos made a stop in Little Rock to see the prospect.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound signal caller is ranked the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2024, and the No. 171 player in the nation according to Rivals.
2024 four-star athlete plans to visit Arkansas
As mentioned above, Arkansas will host plenty of recruits in the class of 2024 and 2025 over the next few weekends. One of those is four-star athlete Noreel White of Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
White told HawgBeat he will be in Fayetteville for a visit the weekend of Jan. 28. He reported an offer from Arkansas on Jan. 13.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete also holds offers from Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others.
White is listed by Rivals as a wide receiver, but he plays on both offense and defense for St. Martin High School. According to his Twitter account, last season on offense he posted 1,109 all-purpose yards — 650 of those being receiving and 255 rushing — and 13 total touchdowns. Defensively, he made 55 tackles and intercepted three passes.
Ranked a 5.8 four-star recruit, White is the No. 6 player in the state of Mississippi for the class of 2024 and the No. 247 player in the nation according to Rivals.
Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern returning for one more year with the Hogs
Arkansas' passing defense played like a chain-link fence in a hurricane last season, ranking dead last in the FBS in total yards and near the bottom in total defense. Following the season, the team saw eight defensive backs enter the transfer portal, but one of the best on the team announced he would be returning for another season.
Dwight McGlothern, who transferred to Arkansas from LSU prior to the 2022 season, posted on his Twitter account he is running it back for the Hogs in 2023.
McGlothern racked up 37 solo tackles in 2022, trailing only linebacker Drew Sanders in that category for the Hogs. His team-leading three interceptions were good for second in the SEC, and he forced a pair of fumbles, one of which he also recovered.
Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles leaves Arkansas for TCU
A week after turning down an offer to become Mississippi State's offensive coordinator, Kendal Briles is officially out as Arkansas' offensive play caller, as he accepted an offer to assume the same position at TCU.
Former TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley left the Horned Frogs program for the same role at Clemson, and Briles moved quickly to get to his home state of Texas.
Briles joined the Arkansas program in 2019 after head coach Sam Pittman was announced to be taking over. He served the Hogs for three seasons, and his offense ranked 35th nationally in points per game (32.5) and 16th in total yards (471.4) last season.
The year before Briles' arrival at Arkansas in 2019, the Razorbacks averaged 21.4 points per game and gained 340.1 yards per game.
Sam Pittman moves quick, names new offensive coordinator in same day
Before many had a chance to catch their breath following Briles' departure, Pittman already had his new hire ready to go. Dan Enos, who was the offensive coordinator at Arkansas from 2015-2017, is back in Fayetteville in the same position.
Pittman said in a tweet he is "honored" Enos wanted to come back to the program.
Pittman and Enos worked together on the Arkansas staff in 2015 under then-head coach Bret Bielema. That season, Enos coached an offense that gained 198.3 yards per game on the ground and 268.2 yards through the air. Quarterback Brandon Allen threw for 3,440 yards and 30 touchdowns to just eight interceptions, and running back Alex Collins rushed for 1,577 yards and 20 touchdowns.
After Bielema was fired at the end of the 2017 season, Enos was also let go. He went on to coach quarterbacks at Alabama, where he helped develop now-NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts. He left his post there to become the offensive coordinator at Miami, and then joined Maryland's staff, where he has been since 2021.
Last season, the Maryland offense ranked 55th nationally in total offense, 67th in scoring offense, 40th in passing offense and 82nd in rushing offense.