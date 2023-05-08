SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET Are you… ~ Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream? ~ Looking for a side hustle while working your current job? ~ Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy? Andy can help!!! Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more…. His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.

Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Arkansas lands linebacker transfer Jaheim Thomas

After losing both Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders to the NFL at the end of the 2022 season, the Arkansas defense added another piece in the linebacker room in Cincinnati linebacker transfer Jaheim Thomas. Thomas made the announcement on his Twitter account May 1.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound linebacker spent three seasons with the Bearcats, and helped Cincinnati to its first College Football Playoff appearance in 2021. In three seasons, Thomas has racked up 95 tackles, including seven for losses and 2.5 sacks. Thomas' 70 tackles in 2022 ranked third on the Bearcats, and he was second with 6.5 tackles for loss to go along with two sacks. He appeared in all 13 games and rotated with the first team at linebacker. He played 33 snaps and recorded seven total tackles in the Bearcats' Week 1 loss at Arkansas. The former four-star native of Cincinnati will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at Arkansas.

Var'Keyes Gumms re-commits to Arkansas

After walking back on his pledge last Tuesday, Var'Keyes Gumms is back on board with the Hogs. The Houston native took an official visit to California after de-committing from Arkansas, but he decided his next college stop would still be in Fayetteville on Sunday. Gumms took an official visit to Arkansas on April 21 and announced his commitment to the Hogs two days later. He chose Arkansas over Colorado, Cal, BYU and others but later walked the decision back. In two seasons with the Mean Green, Gumms racked up 34 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. He played in three games in 2021 and 14 last year. The addition of Gumms provides a veteran presence to a tight end room that, while full of potential, is very young. The Hogs added two four-star tight ends in the 2023 class in Ashdown’s Shamar Easter and Bixby, Oklahoma, native Luke Hasz, but Gumms provides another threat in the passing game for first-year offensive coordinator Dan Enos. Gumms will have multiple years of eligibility remaining at Arkansas.

Arkansas hosts transfer offensive lineman from Tulsa

The transfer portal closed April 30, but the Hogs are still using it to shore up holes ahead of the 2023 season. One such hole is on the offensive line, and Arkansas hosted a Tulsa offensive lineman transfer with ties to the area last week. Jaden Muskrat, who played at Bentonville West High School, took an official visit to Arkansas on Thursday and Friday. Muskrat — 6-foot-3, 303 pounds — played at right tackle for the Golden Hurricane and logged 848 snaps in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus. He posted a PFF grade of 61.2, with a 61.8 grade in pass blocking and a 61.3 grade in run blocking. Coming out of high school, Muskrat was a 5.3 two-star recruit in the class of 2020 and chose Tulsa over offers from Central Arkansas, Idaho and others. Since entering the transfer portal April 15, he has picked up offers from Auburn, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Purdue and others. Muskrat has also visited Auburn since hitting the transfer portal.

Two Texas recruits set official visit dates to Arkansas

Recruiting the state of Texas has generally led to success in the Razorback program, and the Arkansas coaching staff already has one commitment out of the Lone Star State in the class of 2024. The Hogs will look to deepen the class with Texas recruits as two more are slated to take official visits to Fayetteville in June. Chris Johnson II of Aledo will take his official visit to Arkansas the weekend of June 16. His teammate, Jaden Allen, committed to Arkansas on April 22. While unranked by Rivals, he holds offers from Arizona State, Louisville and others in addition to Arkansas. Humble, Texas, native Braylon Conley will also take an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of June 23. He has already taken two visits to Fayetteville and is going to take another look. The Atascocita High School defensive back is a 5.8 four-star recruit in the class of 2024, and he is ranked the No. 39 cornerback in the country and the No. 63 player in the state of Texas, according to Rivals. His Top 10 includes Oregon, Washington, Texas Tech, Auburn, Utah, Kansas, USC, TCU and Texas in addition to the Hogs.

Bentonville wide receiver CJ Brown set to make decision in June

One of the hottest recruits in the state of Arkansas in the 2024 class has locked in a date for his decision. Three-star wide receiver CJ Brown of Bentonville will announce his next destination on June 30. Brown told HawgBeat on Wednesday it has been a process full of good and bad moments, but he is ready for it to be done with. "It's bittersweet, I mean I loved the recruiting process," Brown said. "I've hated it at the same time, honestly, but I mean, I'm ready. That's the date I have set, and it's not going anywhere. I'm not pushing it back, it's not coming forward. So it feels really good." Most recently, Brown picked up an offer from Tennessee. He also has official visits set for Kansas State and Oklahoma State, as well as other schools he did not mention. As far as his personal game goes, Brown seems confident in his ability to make a play when he's given the opportunity — which was often during his 2022 campaign with Bentonville. Brown caught 75 passes for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns to earn a First-Team 7A-West All-State selection.

Arkansas offers transfer tight end from Arkansas State, Colorado

One of the biggest transfer portal entries during the late April window reported an offer from Arkansas last week. Seydou Traore, who entered the transfer portal from Colorado on April 30, tweeted about the offer Friday.

