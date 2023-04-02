Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Arkansas offers four-star wide receiver out of Idaho

One of the biggest keys to recruiting in college athletics is to find the best players possible, even if they aren't in your typical recruiting grounds. Arkansas wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton sent an offer out to Burley, Idaho, wide receiver Gatlin Bair on Tuesday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgdG8gdGhlIFVuaXZl cnNpdHkgb2YgQXJrYW5zYXMhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NvYWNoX0NBbmRlcnNlbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29h Y2hfQ0FuZGVyc2VuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvYWNoU2FtUGl0dG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hT YW1QaXR0bWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jy YW5kb25IdWZmbWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCcmFuZG9uSHVm Zm1hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TV2lsdGZv bmcyNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNXaWx0Zm9uZzI0NzwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEd1aXRvbj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hHdWl0b248L2E+ICA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JBUkVBY2FkZW15SUQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFJBUkVBY2FkZW15SUQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVFJTX1BlcmZvcm1hbmNlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBUUlNfUGVyZm9ybWFuY2U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by81U1hrTlFaOUFnIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNVNYa05RWjlBZzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHYXRsaW4gQmFpciAoQEJhaXJHYXRsaW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFpckdhdGxpbi9zdGF0dXMvMTY0MDg4 NDkxODk0NjUxNjk5OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyOSwg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Already holding offers from Michigan, Miami, Georgia, TCU and others, Bair is ranked the No. 61 wide receiver in the nation for the 2024 class, according to Rivals. According to his Twitter profile, Bair recorded 1,073 total receiving yards on 73 receptions, finding the end zone 20 times as a junior.

Four-star offensive lineman gets offer from Arkansas, plans to visit soon

Arkansas is well-known for putting offensive lineman into the NFL, and will likely have two more heading into next season in Ricky Stromberg and Dalton Wagner. The Hogs sent out an offer to a four-star offensive lineman out of North Carolina on Monday night. Kai Greer, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive lineman from Waxhaw, North Carolina, told HawgBeat he got the offer while talking to Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy. "It was really amazing," Greer said. "I received it from Coach Kennedy and later that night I got to speak a little bit with Coach Pittman, which was really great. I was really excited to get it. You know, big time SEC football is always great to have an opportunity to play there." Greer now holds offers from six different SEC schools. He has already taken visits to Clemson, Florida, Penn State and Kentucky this spring, and intends to visit Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Miami, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State — all in one week.

Arkansas makes cut for 2025 four-star defensive back

While the Hogs are focused on the class of 2024 and working the transfer portal ahead of this coming season, 2025 recruits are still making decisions on their college future. The Hogs made the Top 8 for a four-star defensive back out of Georgia on Tuesday. Shamar Arnoux, the No. 213 player in the class of 2025 and a 5.8 four-star from Milton, Georgia, included the Hogs in his top 8 schools. Arkansas joins Michigan, Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas A&M and Auburn as the teams he is considering. Arnoux told Rivals' Ryan Wright he likes the coaches in Fayetteville. “Their coaching is really good," Arnoux said. "They have been recruiting me since I was a freshman. I had a chance to connect with the coach that offered me, but he’s not there anymore. I am in a group chat with their coaches, and I have connected with coach (Marcus) Woodson (co-DC).”

Basketball transfer portal heats up, Arkansas making contact with plenty of recruits

Eric Musselman's reputation for working the transfer portal is well-known, and now that the season is over he and his staff are hard at work contacting recruits who are transferring from their respective programs. So far, Arkansas has contacted over 70 recruits in the transfer portal, with 55 of those currently uncommitted to other programs. So far, the only two confirmed Arkansas players leaving the program are Kamani Johnson, who is now out of eligibility, and Nick Smith Jr., who declared for the NBA Draft. There will be plenty of movement in the program in the coming weeks, as decisions to enter the draft, transfer portal or other professional opportunities are still to come. Stay tuned to HawgBeat for the most up-to-date information about Arkansas basketball.

Arkansas basketball signee Baye Fall plays in McDonald's All-American Game