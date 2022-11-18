Recruiting Roundup: Musselman lands another five-star, QB controversy
Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Roundup
Baye Fall Calls the Hogs
Arkansas gained its fourth Rivals five-star in the Eric Musselman era Tuesday when Baye Fall, a center from Lakewood, Colorado, put on the Razorback hat.
The 6-foot-10 Accelerated Prep product chose the Hogs over Seton Hall, Auburn and Rutgers.
Fall joins Layden Blocker as the only two high school commits in the 2023 class. Blocker is a four-star on Rivals, but there is a good shot that he earns a fifth star before it's all said and done.
Musselman said on Wednesday that the Hogs are going to be done recruiting the high school ranks for that class. The staff will focus on bringing in transfers after this season.
Fall and Blocker were both named to the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year preseason watch list on Wednesday.
Arkansas has now signed six four stars and four five-stars during Musselman's tenure in Fayetteville.
Assane Diop Chooses Colorado
The cousin of Fall, Diop chose the Buffaloes over Arkansas and Seton Hall.
A four-star prospect also out of Accelerated Prep, Diop was considered an Arkansas lean for some time. He and Fall were considered to be a "package deal", but it seems as if they wanted to carve their own paths separately.
Fall and Diop committed at the same time Tuesday evening.
Boozer Twins Offered by Arkansas
From HawgBeat basketball recruiting analyst, Jackson Collier:
Arkansas extended scholarship offers to twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer, who are the sons of NBA legend Carlos Boozer.
Cameron Boozer is currently the top-ranked recruit in the Rivals150 for the 2025 class and is a five-star prospect, while Cayden Boozer comes in at 24th and is a four-star.
The twins are two of the earliest offers extended in the 2025 class from Arkansas, joining in-state recruit Terrion Burgess and Texas recruit BJ Davis-Ray.
Cameron Boozer currently holds offers from Arkansas, Duke, Miami, Michigan and Florida State, among others.
Cayden Boozer has offers from Arkansas, Duke, Miami and Michigan, among others.
Walker White picks up a new offer
Priority in-state four-star quarterback Walker White added another offer to his impressive list of schools.
The Little Rock Christian product holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Florida, LSU and others. Penn State entered the mix on Thursday.
Though his older brother, John David White, spent three seasons as a preferred walk-on with the Razorbacks, Walker White isn't close to a Hog lock. Missing out on White would hurt, but not as much as the next piece of news.
QB commit Malachi Singleton shows interest in UCF
2023 four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton committed to the Razorbacks back on April 25, and he's remained true to that commitment.
With the early signing period looming, an old foe — Gus Malzahn — is looking to flip Singleton, who has been out since Sept. 2 with a broken foot.
According to reports, UCF has hosted the Kennesaw, Georgia, native twice in the past month. The Knights are one of the top Group of 5 teams in the nation and with Malzahn at the helm, it is a spot that always looks attractive to quarterbacks.
Arkansas cannot afford to lose Singleton, as it only has two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster right now. The future of KJ Jefferson and Malik Hornsby is unknown, but both will have eligibility to return.
Walk-on Cade Fortin could come back for his extra Covid year, and walk-on Kade Renfro is dealing with his second torn ACL in the past year.
Hogs offer JUCO defensive back
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College defensive back Kendal Dolby gained an offer from the Razorbacks last Friday.
In seven games during the 2021 season, Dolby recorded 24 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups. He returned one of his interceptions 44 yards for a touchdown.
He played just five games during the 2022 season, racking up 19 tackles, two tackles for loss and four pass breakups.
Dolby holds offers from Missouri, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Liberty, Houston, Kansas, West Virginia and others.
DVH Doesn't Slow Down
For the first time in program history, Arkansas landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Hogs’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game.
It is the seventh consecutive year that head coach Dave Van Horn, assisted by hitting coach/recruiting coordinator Nate Thompson and pitching coach Matt Hobbs, has brought in a top-10 class in Perfect Game’s recruiting rankings.
Of Arkansas' 20 signees, 12 are among Perfect Game’s top 100, which is an all-time high in the publication’s rankings history, which dates back to 2011.
The 20-man class features 10 pitchers, eight position players and a pair of two-way players, all coming from the high school ranks. The signees hail from two countries – United States (19) and South Korea (1) – and represent 11 different states – Alabama (1), Arkansas (2), California (3), Colorado (1), Florida (1), Hawaii (1), Missouri (3), North Carolina (1), Oklahoma (2), Texas (2) and Wisconsin (2).
Click here for the full list of commits and notes on each, courtesy of Arkansas Communications.
Visitor List for Ole Miss Game
Highlights, Notes From Commits
~ 2023 three-star receiver commit Davion Dozier caught 10 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns in his final career high school game, which was a loss for Moody High School.
~ 2023 OL commit Joey Su'a from Bentonville high school continues his dominance up front. Su'a and the Tigers will take on North Little Rock Friday at 7 p.m. in the second round of the 7A playoffs.
~ Recent four-star defensive end commit Kavion Henderson recorded seven tackles in a game where Leeds High School (Ala.) held Scottsboro to 181 total yards and minus-4 yards passing.