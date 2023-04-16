Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Maryland defensive tackle transfer commits to Arkansas

The transfer portal is back open for a 15-day period until April 30, and the Hogs on Wednesday picked up some help on the defensive line with the addition of Maryland transfer Anthony "Tank" Booker Jr. Booker made the announcement on his Twitter page.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXcgQ2hhcHRlciEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL1dQUz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1dQUzwvYT4gIPCfkJc8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0hheWVzZmF3Y2V0dDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhheWVzZmF3 Y2V0dDM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vb2QxR0t4VlNWIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vb29kMUdLeFZTVjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUYW5r IEJvb2tlciAoQGFyYmoxNF8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vYXJiajE0Xy9zdGF0dXMvMTY0NjI5OTA4MDg3NDc2NjMzOT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

A native of Cincinnati, Booker has two years of eligibility remaining at Arkansas. He played in just three games his first season, 10 games his second and 12 last season. His best year was in 2022, when he tallied 25 tackles, four of those for loss and two sacks. He also deflected one pass and forced two fumbles. In 2022, Booker's Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 77.1 was the second best of any Maryland defender. He had a 78.3 rush defense grade and a 66.1 pass rush grade across 234 total snaps. Booker visited Arkansas on March 11 and chose the Razorbacks over Ohio State, South Carolina and Purdue. He is the 12th scholarship transfer to commit to the Razorbacks following the 2022 season.

Arkansas gets first pledge of 2025 class, in-state QB commits

While the 2024 class continues to shape up, Arkansas picked up its first commitment in the class of 2025 as Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson announced his commitment on Saturday. While still unranked according to Rivals, Wilson holds offers from Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Illinois and Central Arkansas. He made the commitment via his Twitter account after the Razorbacks' Red-White scrimmage.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HbyBIb2dzISHwn5CXIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9XUFM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNXUFM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29h Y2hEYW5Fbm9zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaERhbkVub3M8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hTYW1QaXR0 bWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFNhbVBpdHRtYW48L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWlkZW50aHJvbmU/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFpZGVudGhyb25lPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dpbGxrZW5uZWR5MTAxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AV2lsbGtlbm5lZHkxMDEwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FyUmVjcnVpdGluZ0d1eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXJSZWNydWl0aW5nR3V5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JSYWlud2F0ZXIxMDM3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBSUmFpbndhdGVyMTAzNzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9EYW5ueVdlc3QyNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERh bm55V2VzdDI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9P dGlzS2lyazIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPdGlzS2lyazIzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RjdGFibGVyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0Y3RhYmxlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzg4NHdZT2RuZGwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84ODR3WU9kbmRs PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdyYXlzb24gV2lsc29uIChAZ3JheXNvbnJ3aWxz b24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ3JheXNvbnJ3aWxz b24vc3RhdHVzLzE2NDczMzM0MDk2MDQxNTc0NDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Wilson was offered by the Arkansas coaching staff on March 4 during a visit to one of Arkansas' Prospect Days, and made more trips to Fayetteville afterward. He threw for 1,737 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 185 pounds, Wilson runs a 4.62-second 40-yard-dash, according to his Twitter profile. While the speed isn't too shabby for a quarterback, he said in January his pocket-passing game is where he's at his best. "I think I'm a good pocket passer," Wilson said. "I think I can throw it well on the run. I can escape the pocket whenever I need to. I think I have good leadership and control of the team. I have a strong arm. In my opinion, I have good accuracy and I'm a good leader." Wilson is a multi-sport athlete for Central Arkansas Christian, playing baseball and basketball as well. He is the first commitment for Arkansas in the 2025 cycle.

Temple transfer Khalif Battle commits to Arkansas

Following a loss to UCONN in the Sweet 16 last season, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is back in the portal looking to better his team. He got good news on Wednesday of last week when Temple transfer Khalif Battle announced he is joining the Razorback program. Last season for Temple, Battle averaged 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 41.0% from the field and 35.0% from three in his third season with Temple.

Arkansas lands Cincinnati transfer Jeremiah Davenport

In addition to Khalif Battle, the Hardwood Hogs also picked up Cincinnati transfer Jeremiah Davenport through the transfer portal on Thursday. Davenport became the fourth transfer in the class and he made the announcement on Twitter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZWF2aW5nIGl0IHVwIHRvIEdvZCwgYXMgYWx3YXlzLiBSYXpvcmJh Y2sgbmF0aW9uIGxldOKAmXMgcm9jayHwn6Se8J+PveKdpO+4j/CfkJcgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzAzMUF2YVpWbGYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS8wMzFBdmFaVmxmPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEplcmVtaWFoIERhdmVucG9y dOKEoiAoQEoyNERhdmVucG9ydCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9KMjREYXZlbnBvcnQvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDY1NDQ5ODExODY4MTM5NTM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Last season, Davenport averaged 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 2022-23. He shot 35.1% from the field, 33.0% from three and 83.0% from the free throw line as a senior for Cincinnati. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Davenport appeared in all 36 games, started the first 15 and saw a 5.7% increase in three-point shooting after taking on sixth-man role beginning Jan. 5 at Wichita State. Davenport, who entered the portal on April 6, scored in double-figured 13 times last season, which included a season-high 22 points and six made threes during the previously mentioned win over Wichita State.

Arkansas offers North Texas tight end transfer

During the 2023 recruiting cycle, Arkansas brought in two four-star tight ends in Luke Hasz and Shamar Easter, but are still in need of experience at the position with the loss of starter Trey Knox to the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 season. On Saturday, the Hogs offered North Texas tight end transfer Var'Keyes Gumms. A First Team All-CUSA selection last season, Gumms recorded 34 receptions in 14 games played, piling up 458 receiving yards to go along with five touchdown catches. Gumms was a 5.5 three-star defensive end recruit in the 2021 class according to Rivals. He held offers from Texas, LSU, Houston and others in addition to North Texas. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Plenty of high school recruits to see Arkansas during Red-White game