Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Arkansas Football hosting transfer wide receiver

While the portal is not set to open until Dec. 5, the Arkansas coaching staff is hitting the ground running by hosting a wide receiver transfer on Dec. 9. Andrew Armstrong, a transfer from Texas A&M-Commerce, will soon be on the Hill. The 6-foot-6, 189-pound receiver entered the transfer portal on Nov. 22 and has added plenty of offers since entering, including Arkansas, who offered two days later, Miami, Missouri, Purdue, Louisville, Kansas, Washington State, Wisconsin and more. Armstrong will have two years of eligibility for whatever team he decides to transfer to. Last season, he tallied 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns on 62 receptions last season. Armstrong also has a visit to Missouri scheduled for Dec. 16-19.

Florida OL transfer visiting the Hogs

Speaking of visits, another transfer is rumored to be on the list to visit Arkansas soon in Florida offensive lineman transfer Joshua Braun. He was committed to Sam Pittman in the class of 2020 at Georgia before Pittman took the Arkansas job. Braun has picked up plenty of offers, including Penn State, UCF, Duke, Texas Tech and more. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound tackle was a 5.8 four-star recruit in the class of 2020. Braun served as a reserve offensive lineman his freshman season in 2020, and he saw action in 11 games. As a sophomore in 2021, Braun started seven games and appeared in 13 at left and right guard. For an exclusive HawgBeat interview with Braun, who gave his thoughts on the Razorbacks and Pittman, click here.

Nine Arkansas football players intend to enter transfer portal

While the football team intends to fill holes in the roster through the transfer portal, the team heard some bad news as current players announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal this week. Below are all of the Arkansas players who announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal this week.

Defensive lineman Jordan Domineck returning for final season

After seeing players transfer out of the program this last week, the Hogs got some good news on Thursday as defensive lineman Jordan Domineck announced he would be returning for one more season with the Razorbacks.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+U2/igKbwn4+I8J+QlyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYVl1 WDRRTzh5ViI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FZdVg0UU84eVY8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgSm9yZGFuIOKAnEpE4oCdIERvbWluZWNrIChAamRvbWluZWNrMTYp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamRvbWluZWNrMTYvc3Rh dHVzLzE1OTgzNTc1MjU1Njg2Njc2NTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ RGVjZW1iZXIgMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Domineck joined the Arkansas program in 2022, transferring. from Georgia Tech, so he will be using his Covid year to play for the Hogs next season. In 2022, Domineck played 270 snaps and recorded 31 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, nine QB hurries, four missed tackles and two forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus graded Domineck as the 8th best defensive end in the SEC this season.

2023 OL commit excited to get on campus early

The 2023 class is set to sign in December, and one offensive line commit is ready to get on campus and contribute. 5.7 three-star offensive lineman Joey Su'a will be joining the program early and enrolling in January. He told HawgBeat he's ready to experience the life of a collegiate student-athlete, and keep his head down and go to work. "Learning the playbook and giving it my all on every rep is all I can do," Su'a said. "Being prepared for when it’s my turn is the most positive impact I can make for the team." Originally from the Inland Empire in California, a region mostly comprised of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties roughly 40 miles east of Los Angeles, Su'a moved to Bentonville and attended Bentonville High School, which he said prepared him for college because the program is similar to a college atmosphere. "Moving to Bentonville High School was like being in a college program already," Su'a said. "The coaches really develop and teach us to be great men and great athletes." Su'a is hoping to lead the Bentonville Tigers to a state championship Friday, when they play Bryant High School at 6:30 p.m. CT at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Nick Smith Jr. back in lineup after injury