Recruiting Roundup: Portal season in full swing
Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Roundup
Arkansas Football hosting transfer wide receiver
While the portal is not set to open until Dec. 5, the Arkansas coaching staff is hitting the ground running by hosting a wide receiver transfer on Dec. 9.
Andrew Armstrong, a transfer from Texas A&M-Commerce, will soon be on the Hill. The 6-foot-6, 189-pound receiver entered the transfer portal on Nov. 22 and has added plenty of offers since entering, including Arkansas, who offered two days later, Miami, Missouri, Purdue, Louisville, Kansas, Washington State, Wisconsin and more.
Armstrong will have two years of eligibility for whatever team he decides to transfer to. Last season, he tallied 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns on 62 receptions last season.
Armstrong also has a visit to Missouri scheduled for Dec. 16-19.
Florida OL transfer visiting the Hogs
Speaking of visits, another transfer is rumored to be on the list to visit Arkansas soon in Florida offensive lineman transfer Joshua Braun. He was committed to Sam Pittman in the class of 2020 at Georgia before Pittman took the Arkansas job.
Braun has picked up plenty of offers, including Penn State, UCF, Duke, Texas Tech and more.
The 6-foot-6, 335-pound tackle was a 5.8 four-star recruit in the class of 2020.
Braun served as a reserve offensive lineman his freshman season in 2020, and he saw action in 11 games. As a sophomore in 2021, Braun started seven games and appeared in 13 at left and right guard.
For an exclusive HawgBeat interview with Braun, who gave his thoughts on the Razorbacks and Pittman, click here.
Nine Arkansas football players intend to enter transfer portal
While the football team intends to fill holes in the roster through the transfer portal, the team heard some bad news as current players announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal this week.
Below are all of the Arkansas players who announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal this week.
Defensive lineman Jordan Domineck returning for final season
After seeing players transfer out of the program this last week, the Hogs got some good news on Thursday as defensive lineman Jordan Domineck announced he would be returning for one more season with the Razorbacks.
Domineck joined the Arkansas program in 2022, transferring. from Georgia Tech, so he will be using his Covid year to play for the Hogs next season.
In 2022, Domineck played 270 snaps and recorded 31 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, nine QB hurries, four missed tackles and two forced fumbles.
Pro Football Focus graded Domineck as the 8th best defensive end in the SEC this season.
2023 OL commit excited to get on campus early
The 2023 class is set to sign in December, and one offensive line commit is ready to get on campus and contribute.
5.7 three-star offensive lineman Joey Su'a will be joining the program early and enrolling in January. He told HawgBeat he's ready to experience the life of a collegiate student-athlete, and keep his head down and go to work.
"Learning the playbook and giving it my all on every rep is all I can do," Su'a said. "Being prepared for when it’s my turn is the most positive impact I can make for the team."
Originally from the Inland Empire in California, a region mostly comprised of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties roughly 40 miles east of Los Angeles, Su'a moved to Bentonville and attended Bentonville High School, which he said prepared him for college because the program is similar to a college atmosphere.
"Moving to Bentonville High School was like being in a college program already," Su'a said. "The coaches really develop and teach us to be great men and great athletes."
Su'a is hoping to lead the Bentonville Tigers to a state championship Friday, when they play Bryant High School at 6:30 p.m. CT at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Nick Smith Jr. back in lineup after injury
After missing the first six games of the season due to ight-knee injury management, top NBA prospect Nick Smith, Jr. made his debut on the Arkansas floor in Monday's game against Troy.
Smith, Jr. came off the bench and did not light up the scoreboard, but after missing the last six games, that can be expected, and the rest of the team is not worried.
Head coach Eric Musselman said Smith is "100% in the fold" at practice now, but he could see a minutes restriction as he continues to knock the rust off.
Forward Kamani Johnson said he is trying to make sure Smith is staying patient as he returns back to the college basketball grind.
"My thing with Nick is trying to keep him patient, trying to be like 'Nick, you're still coming back from this injury. You don't have to go full out yet,'" Johnson said. "But that kid is ready to go, though. You can't keep a dog in the cage for too long. You're going to have to let him out. He's going to be out soon for sure."