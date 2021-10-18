Recruiting Rumor Mill: Another busy visit weekend across the country

The Recruiting Rumor Mill is back with a lot of news and rumors from another busy weekend of visits.



ARKANSAS

One of the top prospects at Arkansas over the weekend was high three-star receiver Sam Mbake who was super impressed by the potential of the Razorbacks’ offense under offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. The message to him was how impactful he could be as a big-bodied receiver and while the Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb receiver is still open, “they’re definitely a school I will keep evaluating.” Madison (Miss.) Madison Central 2023 quarterback Vic Sutton loved the hospitality from everyone at Arkansas and said, “I was treated like family from the staff and the amazing fans in Fayetteville. What Sutton also liked was that even though the Razorbacks lost to Auburn the message was that the plan is in place to succeed and the coaches are sticking to it. Arkansas remains high on the list early on. Naeten-Jeremy Mitchell had a similar feeling: That the Arkansas coaches are focused on getting the program back to its glory days. The Razorbacks lead for the 2023 safety from Temple, Texas.

*****

GEORGIA

It was another huge weekend win at Georgia and another massive recruiting opportunity as some of the region’s best descended on Athens. Gardendale, Ala., 2023 four-star defensive end Kelby Collins had a great talk with position coach Tray Scott, who asked Collins to evaluate the players at his position and Scott to see if he could be a fit in Athens. The word is after the trip Georgia is “rising” up Collins’ list. Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood 2023 four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan was back at Georgia checking out the football and baseball side of things and loved it. The Bulldogs talked to him about playing both sports in college and Lonergan could knock a few schools off his extensive list at the end of the season. Georgia is fully expected to stay on. Georgia has openly been a front-runner for 2023 four-star interior offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner and this past weekend only reinforced it. “The whole staff makes you feel at home,” said Joiner, who added the Bulldogs remain high on his list. Many believe it’s by far the top team. Another top 2023 four-star OL in attendance was Madden Sanker and the word is that Georgia is “for sure up there at the top of my list.” What 2024 four-star athlete Joseph Stone Jr. from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson liked was when the coaches talked about being a successful program also means building chemistry off the field. Stone said the trip to Athens was everything he expected: “Smooth and enjoyable.” Georgia has not yet offered 2023 high three-star QB Christopher Vizzina from Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian but, “They have been recruiting me for a while now. I know I’m one of their top guys.” Auburn, Florida, Penn State, Tennessee and a host of others have already offered. Another quarterback to watch is 2024 four-star Dylan Raiola from Burleson, Texas. Georgia was his first offer and that, “has a special place with me and my family because of it. They’ve been one of my top schools and being able to be there and feel the energy was special.” The word is Raiola also liked that coach Kirby Smart made it plain: The goal is SEC and national championships. “Georgia definitely has what I’m looking for in a football program,” was the word from 2023 four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling out of Mt. Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy after his weekend visit. What stood out most to Freeling was the team’s intensity on both sides of the ball but he didn’t have much time to talk with the coaches during this trip. Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day 2024 four-star RB Anthony Carrie loved how Georgia utilized its running backs during the game and appreciated how thankful the coaching staff was that he made the trip to Athens as well. Georgia is “definitely” in his early top 10 but Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, LSU, Georgia Tech, Utah and Texas has also piqued his interest.

*****

KANSAS STATE

Chandavian Bradley has developed an outstanding relationship with position coach Buddy Wyatt and scouting analyst Chuck Lillie and that’s going to play a huge role in his recruitment moving forward. The 2023 four-star defensive end from Platte City (Mo.) Platte County is going to seriously look at other schools but Bradley keeps showing up in Manhattan and that should be a great sign. Kansas State remains in the discussion for Dylan Edwards’ top schools after a great visit to campus and seeing the atmosphere and support across the board. Camden Beebe loved how the coaches connected with the recruits and his relationship with offensive line coach Conor Riley is playing a major role in his interest there.

*****

LSU

Trevor Etienne has LSU “definitely in my top three,” but that comment was made before the Ed Orgeron news broke on Sunday. That could put things in limbo but the four-star all-purpose back from Jennings, La., should still have a ton of interest in the Tigers moving forward along with Clemson and others. Denton (Texas) Guyer 2023 four-star cornerback Ryan Yaites loved how proud the coaching staff was that it’s recognized as DBU and LSU, “was always a place any DB would dream of going.” Even people in the stands were talking about the program to Yaites, who will take his time to see how the coaching situation now plays out. “LSU is definitely a top school in my recruitment,” was the message from 2024 defensive end Jonathan Echols from Franklin (Ga.) Heard County. Echols talked a lot about how much he enjoyed the coaching staff and them spending time with his family so it will be interesting to see how that plays out with a new head coach coming aboard.

*****

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Mississippi State got routed by Alabama but it should still be considered a successful recruiting weekend as numerous prospects talked about just how interactive and engaging the coaches were with them. Top 2024 quarterback Kamari McCellan from Oxford, Ala., talked to the recruiting coordinator and the message was that the coaching staff loved his film and want him to visit again in the spring. “Everything about them is amazing,” was what 2023 defensive end Brian Alston said and the Bulldogs are definitely high on his list because the coaching staff has shown so much attention. The word on Ole Miss four-star athlete Marquez Dortch commit visited Mississippi State but a flip to the Bulldogs is unlikely at this time. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett especially stood out to 2024 athlete Jaylen Mbakwe from Pinson (Ala.) Clay who landed an offer over the weekend. Arnett could play a huge role in his recruitment moving forward. Another young player to watch is 2025 DB Anquon Fegans from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson, who said Mississippi State moved up his early list after visiting this weekend but will be challenged by South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Miami and others. Malik Autry, a 2025 defensive end from Opelika, Ala. who has an early Georgia offer, hit it off with defensive line coach Jeff Phelps. Mississippi State along with LSU are making a major run at 2025 defensive tackle Reginald Vaughn from Jackson (Miss.) St. Joseph Catholic.

*****

OKLAHOMA

Nyckoles Harbor quickly hit it off with coach Lincoln Riley and assistant coach Jamar Cain during the weekend in Norman and said, “The bond I created over the tiny period while I was there,” stood out most. The fans and the atmosphere also stood out for the 2023 four-star athlete from Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll who has nearly 30 offers. For Tackett Curtis, how he and his family were treated by Riley and linebackers coach Brian Odom stood out the most during his trip and could further help the Sooners in his recruitment. “Coach Odom made the day special for me and my family. … It was an awesome day and a great game to be at.”

*****

SOUTH CAROLINA

The visit was “amazing” for 2023 three-star athlete Jaylen Johnson, who loved the Cock Walk, the food and “everything.” The Baxley (Ga.) Appling County standout was paid special attention by running backs coach Montario Hardesty and Johnson definitely noticed. Chris Peal is going to take an even closer look at South Carolina after visiting for the weekend where he loved the crowd and its energy.

*****

TENNESSEE

Ole Miss is still going to be a formidable foe for 2023 four-star receiver Ethan Davis from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill but his experience at Tennessee was excellent this weekend. It was “rocking” according to Davis, the environment was crazy and meeting up with the coaches again was definitely a big deal. Sammy Brown loved it. “It was incredible to say the least,” the 2024 four-star linebacker said. “Those fans will stay loyal until that clock hits zero.” Georgia is going to be a major contender for Brown but the Volunteers definitely made an impression over the weekend. Wilkin Formby is making the rounds and the 6-foot-8, 300-pound offensive tackle in the 2023 class loved his experience on Saturday night. “The Tennessee stadium was unbelievable.” The Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge standout loved the fans and the atmosphere. Although no front-runners have emerged since he’s still taking visits, the Volunteers have definitely left an impression.

*****

