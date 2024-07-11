The start of July is always quieter than June but there is still a lot of news out there prompting a second Recruiting Rumor Mill this week. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney. RELATED: Monday's Rumor Mill | Mid-South Rumor Mill RESPECT MY DECISION PODCAST: Interview with Julian Lewis' father

What was once a two-team battle between LSU and Texas A&M has now expanded into a four-team race with the Aggies seemingly moving on to other targets. LSU remains a top team for the high three-star defensive tackle from Mansfield (Texas) Timberview with Cal, TCU and Arkansas as the other three to watch.

Arkansas is the lone SEC program to watch for the high three-star athlete from Lucedale (Miss.) George County so the Razorbacks could end up getting Bradley as the other programs mainly involved in his recruitment are South Alabama, Western Kentucky, Memphis and Jacksonville State.

Florida State has been the program most mentioned for Clardy earlier in his recruitment but Ole Miss is making a major play for the four-star defensive back from Pensacola (Fla.) Escambia. UCF, Washington, Mississippi State, Michigan and Colorado are also high on the list but this could be a two-team race between the Seminoles and the Rebels.

A three-team race is shaping up for the three-star receiver from Quincy (Fla.) Munroe with Maryland, West Virginia and Georgia Tech are making the biggest impression in Crawford’s recruitment. It could be pretty even heading into late summer but the Terrapins were mentioned first.

A lot of programs have come in and out of DeBlanc’s recruitment and things have changed a lot over the years for the Houston (Texas) North Shore wide receiver but one program has stayed consistently involved with him. Arkansas has continued to stay after the high three-star receiver and the word is that the Razorbacks have “mainly” been the team coming after him now.

Georgia Tech is the program to watch in Finister’s recruitment as the Yellow Jackets have stayed consistently involved throughout his recruitment. The Metairie (La.) Rummel three-star cornerback has a host of other offers but Georgia Tech is definitely the team to beat although a commitment timeline is unclear.

The three-star receiver from West Bloomfield, Mich., has offers from across the Midwest but it’s a team in Texas that has caught Flowers’ attention the most. Houston and the new coaching staff under Willie Fritz is the team to watch most in Flowers’ recruitment as the Cougars have made the three-star feel like a top priority.

The 2026 offensive tackle from Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy is loading up on offers but Goodwin has the best relationship so far with Wisconsin and Oklahoma State so far. LSU is also one to watch because Goodwin had a great talk about farming – what else? – with Will Campbell during his visit to Baton Roue. Missouri and Notre Dame are two others to watch early as Goodwin will be back in Stillwater in late July.

Florida State is definitely one to watch with Oregon, Miami and Tennessee others heavily involved with some visits coming up but North Carolina is definitely the program to watch. The 2026 high four-star from Reidsville, N.C., is serious about playing both football and basketball in college and now the Tar Heels have offered on the hardwood. It is definitely not an insignificant consideration.

North Carolina, Colorado and Georgia Tech are the three standouts for the three-star receiver from Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian School but there is also one other option to watch here. Haynes is considering Harvard as well so an Ivy League situation could happen but it’s likely the three-star ends up playing at one of the three program in the Power Four.

Notre Dame has been considered the front-runner for some time but the word now is that two other teams could be taking the top spots for the four-star receiver from Houston (Texas) DeKaney. This could end up being a battle between USC and Texas for Hines as the Irish could be taking a step back here.

Florida State was the first program mentioned for the high three-star cornerback from Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt Trussville but this one could come down to a battle between UCF and Tulane. Those are the other two standouts in Igbinoghene’s recruitment as those programs have stayed consistent throughout his process.

Florida State is making a significant play for the four-star safety from Columbia (S.C.) Heathwood Hall Episcopal and while the Seminoles have definitely moved up there are still others seriously involved as well. Tennessee has been considered a front-runner for some time with North Carolina and LSU also high up there.

A few months ago, Arizona State and then UCLA were the two top schools for the high three-star offensive tackle from Wahiawa (Hawaii) Leilehua but things have since changed with two other West Coast programs taking the leadership in his recruitment. The word is Arizona and Cal are now the two teams to watch especially through June although the Sun Devils and the Bruins remain right there.

Tennessee has been trying to flip the four-star linebacker from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei who has been committed to Alabama since late March. The Vols got Sanders to Knoxville recently and there was some serious consideration there but the word now is that Sanders has locked in with the Crimson Tide and won’t consider others.

Sanders has stayed relatively quiet about his recruitment but there are some high-level programs involved with a top five of Michigan, Oklahoma State, TCU, Baylor and Vanderbilt as the programs standing out most. Those are basically the same programs as the Kilgore, Texas three-star was focused on most last month.

A few months ago, Smith said Oklahoma, Ohio State and Maryland were the three standouts for him and while one of those programs is still on the top, another has joined the list. The Buckeyes remain and now Tennessee is the other to watch for the high three-star defensive tackle from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances.

The Las Vegas Bishop Gorman three-star offensive lineman had a great showing at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles this offseason but Power Four offers haven’t come in much yet. That leads to a steal coming for Taufa as Boise State and UNLV have been showing the most interest in his recruitment now.

