While Arkansas's 2019 class is nearly full with just up to five spots left to fill, the Razorbacks must now begin putting the heat on for some 2020 commitments. Arkansas is one of just two SEC schools with no 2020 commits yet and as is customary, fans are wondering when the first piece will make a move. Joining Arkansas with zero 2020 commits is Vanderbilt, but they're still trying to fill up their 2019 class with just 18 commits so far.

Chad Morris's staff has done a great job getting elite 2020 athletes to campus early but they've used quite a few of their fall evaluation days on 2019 commits (which has paid off given they've only had one late decommitment) so I would expect 2020 activity to pick way up after early national signing day on December 19th.

Looking at the rest of the SEC, it looks like the new early recruiting timeline is speeding things up even more for 2020 athletes than we saw for the 2019 class. Whether that's because they're taking more early visits as sophomores or because coaches are getting offers out earlier and earlier, high school juniors across the nation are making commitments without even taking spring official visits. Alabama currently leads the way in the 2020 SEC recruiting rankings with seven commits, they had just one by this time last year. Miami leads the country with 10 2020 commits.

LSU had the same number of commits by this time last year but the majority were in-state prospects who knew all along where they wanted to go, a luxury Arkansas does not have with the 2020 in-state crop. Arkansas only has two offers out to in-state prospects, QB Jacolby Criswell and LB Catrell Wallace.

Now as most people will remember, Arkansas also got off to a very slow start with 2019 recruits, slowly bringing them on to the Hill in big groups, which ended up creating a lot of momentum and resulted in several multi-commitment weekends. I can see this same strategy working for the 2020 class, the only concern is that they might lose guys at the top of their list to other schools if they don't start pushing harder this spring (which they will).

Arkansas has sent out 125 early 2020 offers and 22 of those athletes have already committed elsewhere. Just like the 2019 class, major priorities in 2020 are wide receiver and offensive line.

Here's HawgBeat's Closer Look series to catch you up on the recruitments on the Hogs' early 2020 offers (wide receivers coming soon) and what their chances to land them are: