Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have lost a lot in terms of numbers (26) to the transfer portal, but they have already built back up with some strong additions.

Pittman seems to be moving along with the times, which is best displayed by his new hires of defensive coordinator Travis Williams from UCF and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson from Florida State.

Pittman said he was prioritizing recruiting in his new hires this offseason, and that's worked out so far with Williams and Woodson.

"Those were some of the things that were very important to me, especially in the new portal way now," Pittman said on Dec. 27. "You’re going to have 30-35 new players on your team every year. Every year. The fan base is going to go, ‘We’re losing the team and all that.’ Well, they’re going to do it next year, too, because we’re going to have 35 or so new faces on the team. That’s just how it is."

The Hogs have added eight new scholarship players out of the transfer portal, but there are still plenty of spots to be filled. According to HawgBeat's count, the Razorbacks have 71 scholarship players for the 2023 roster, which can hold 85 scholarship guys. That number doesn't include one commit that hasn't signed and potential super seniors.

Some positions — such as quarterback and running back — don't need attention in the portal. Other positions need a lot of attention.

Here are the positions of need, organized by "priorities" and "could use more", for the 2023 Arkansas football roster (in no particular order):