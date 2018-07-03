Arkansas will begin a home-and-home series with Indiana this season, according to a report by CBS Sports basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

The first matchup will be at Bud Walton Arena on Nov. 18, with the return game at famed Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., to be played the following year, during the 2019-20 season.

It has been more than a decade since Arkansas and Indiana last met on the hardwood, with the Razorbacks coming away with an 86-72 win over the Hoosiers in the first round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament. Indiana won the only other matchup, which happened in 1949.

Although they haven’t played the Hoosiers in a while, the Razorbacks are familiar with their second-year head coach. Prior to taking the Indiana job, Archie Miller was at Dayton for six seasons. During his tenure there, the Flyers split a home-and-home series with Arkansas.

Typically a college basketball powerhouse, Indiana has struggled in recent years. The Hoosiers’ last trip to the NCAA Tournament was in 2016, when they reached the Sweet 16, but they fell back to an 18-16 mark the next season, leading to the firing of Tom Crean.

In Miller’s first year at the helm, Indiana finished barely above .500 with a 16-15 overall record and 9-9 mark in Big Ten play. With five of its top seven scorers returning and the No. 7 recruiting class – highlighted by five-star guard Romeo Langford – coming in, the Hoosiers are projected to be much better this season.

Indiana is the fifth known opponent on Arkansas’ non-conference slate for 2018-19. It is just the third with a date, as the Razorbacks will open the year against Texas on Nov. 9 in El Paso for the Armed Forces Classic and travel to Texas Tech on Jan. 26 for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

A road game at Colorado State and home game against Western Kentucky are also on the schedule as part of two home-and-home series, but their dates have yet to be announced.