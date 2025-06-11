REPORT: Arkansas to play Louisville in SEC/ACC Challenge

Rothstein's report, released on X on Wednesday, said the game will be played at Bud Walton Arena.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to face off with the Louisville Cardinals in the SEC/ACC Challenge next season, according to a report from Jon Rothstein.

The Hogs and Cardinals are an even 4-4 against each other in the two schools' history, with six of those matchups coming at neutral sites. The last time they played was in the Maui Invitional in 2022, a game Arkansas won convincingly 80-54.

Last season, the Razorbacks traveled to Miami to take on the Hurricanes in the SEC/ACC Challenge, and Arkansas took home a 76-73 win. Louisville was at home against Tennessee and lost 77-55.

Louisville finished its season 27-8 overall with an 18-2 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals suffered a first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament with a loss to Creighton.

The Razorbacks' schedule is starting to take more shape, so be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat for more coverage of Arkansas basketball.