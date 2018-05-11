Native Nigerian Ibby Ali took an unofficial visit to Baylor on Jan. 15, silently committed soon thereafter and signed with the Bears last month. However, now, sources tell HawgBeat that Ali has been released from his NLI with Baylor and the in-state prospect took a visit to Arkansas today.

"I was welcomed by the entire coaching staff," Ali said. "It wasn't my first time on the Hill but this time it felt really different."

When the now 2018 – and one-time 2017 – 6-10 center from Maumelle, AR was originally being recruited, most saw him as a mid-major Division I prospect. But because he didn’t qualify until December 2017, that gave him time to work on his game, develop that presence in the block and for P5 schools to move in.

Besides Baylor, Ali was considering Georgetown, Utah and Nebraska.

This is a dream come true for most Razorback fans who know the team could use immediate help in the post.

Ali came over to the United States in 2014 and had not played a second of basketball. His sport was soccer. So compared to many prospects he's still learning to play the game.

After transferring from Little Rock Catholic to Maumelle for his senior year (2016-17), Ali is a stronger rebounder and shot blocker but not a scoring presence. He finished averaging four points on 50 percent from the field, nearly six rebounds and 36 blocks in 31 games.

“This year, I’ve just been working on all my skills,’’ Ali told Sic'em Report. “I love to dunk. But I want to be an all-around good player.’’