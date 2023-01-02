The Arkansas Razorbacks will reportedly hire Florida State defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson to fill an open spot on the defensive staff. Brandon Marcello first reported the news.

According to The Osceola, "Woodson's contract at FSU expired Dec. 31 and there was no extension reached between the two parties before the end of the calendar year. Woodson made $500,000 this past year."

Woodson spent the past three seasons as the defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator with the Seminoles. Prior to his time with Florida State, Woodson spent two years as the defensive backs coach at Auburn, where he worked with new Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams.

With the reported departure of linebackers coach Michael Scherer, who will reportedly be the new defensive coordinator at UNLV under former Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom, Woodson fills an open spot on the staff.

With the addition of Williams, more movement is likely to happen on the defensive coaching staff for Arkansas, as Williams will likely coach linebackers and Woodson will likely coach defensive backs. That leaves cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman and defensive line coach Deke Adams' status up in the air at this point.

Florida State had the No. 4 passing defense in the nation this season, allowing just 165.4 passing yards per game. The Seminoles surrendered just 6.2 yards per attempt and 10.9 yards per completion.

Woodson's 2021 group had eight different defenders grab at least one interception and forced 20 total takeaways. FSU made at least one interception in eight straight games to end the season, which was the longest active streak in the country entering the 2022 season and was tied for the longest streak in the nation at any point during the 2021 season.

Six of Woodson’s defensive backs have been selected in the last three NFL Drafts, including 2020 first-round selection Noah Igbinoghene of Auburn.

This season, the Razorbacks had the nation's worst pass defense, ranking 131st out of 131 FBS team for passing yards allowed per game (294.7).

Prior to his time at Auburn and Florida State, Woodson was the defensive backs coach at Memphis, Fresno State, Charleston Southern and Millsaps College. Below is his full coaching career:

2020-2022 - Florida State, Defensive Backs/Defensive Passing Game Coordinator

2019 - Auburn, Defensive Backs/Recruiting Coordinator

2018 - Auburn, Defensive Backs

2016-17 - Memphis, Defensive Backs

2014-15 - Fresno State, Defensive Backs

2012-13 - Charleston Southern, Defensive Backs/Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/Recruiting Coordinator

2009-11 - Charleston Southern, Defensive Backs/Recruiting Coordinator

2005-08 - Millsaps College, Defensive Backs