The news comes just less than a month after the NCAA Division I Council approved a rule that allows student-athletes to receive a medical redshirt even if they used their redshirt in their first year. Previously, the NCAA only granted a medical redshirt if the student-athlete hadn't already redshirted.

Finally official man, ready to put that Razorback logo on for one more year! Y’all in for something special this year Hog fans! #WPS

Originally a walk-on from Jacksonville, Ark., Richardson redshirted as a true freshman in 2013 before evolving into a contributor on defense and eventually earning a scholarship. He started the 2016 season-opener against Louisiana Tech, but suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the second half.



The injury required surgery and caused him to miss the rest of the year. He returned in 2017 and was one of Arkansas' top playmakers as a nickel back, finishing with 50 tackles, four pass breakups, three interceptions and a 22-yard fumble returned for a touchdown that was critical in a comeback win over Ole Miss.

Richardson participated in senior day festivities before last year's Missouri game and was even invited to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl before learning about the proposed rule change. As a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, he discussed the proposal with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and other members of the group in February.

Because there was optimism that it would ultimately be approved, Richardson went through spring drills with the Razorbacks. He wore a green no-contact jersey, though, as he was recovering from a lingering shoulder injury.

After the rule was approved by the Division I Council on April 18 and then passed through the Board of Directors the following week, Richardson had to apply for the sixth year. That was essentially a formality and he recently learned that he would indeed be able to play for the Razorbacks in 2018.

His return gives Arkansas another experienced player in its secondary, but also pushes the Razorbacks back up to 86 scholarship players. That is than the NCAA-allowed 85 and means at least one more player will have to transfer.