Rivals recruiting buzz: Ten big visits on tap for this weekend
There have been and will be bigger weekends of visits across the country, but there are still some intriguing prospects hitting the road this weekend. Here is a look at the 10 most interesting as college football heats up.
*****
*****
Bear Bachmeier - Notre Dame
His oldest brother, Hank, played at Boise State before transferring to Louisiana Tech. His middle brother, Tiger, is at Stanford. And soon it will be Bear Bachmeier’s decision on where he wants to go as Notre Dame has surged very high on his list, so a weekend visit becomes even more important.
The 2025 four-star QB from Murrieta (Calif.) Valley has talked about finding the right academic fit along with the football side, and his weekend trip to South Bend could prove to be a perfect spot for him.
*****
Brandon Baker - Nebraska
Can Nebraska do enough over the weekend to flip Baker’s recruitment toward the Huskers? It’s a big ask as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei has Texas and Oregon highest on his list with a decision coming by the end of September. But Baker has delayed any commitment until he takes this trip to Lincoln, so there could be something brewing there if all goes well.
*****
Michai Boireau - Georgia
From mid-June to mid-September, Boireau was committed to Florida and it was a big pick up for the Gators - literally - since the 6-foot-4, 360-pound defensive tackle takes up a lot of space and causes lots of problems in the middle of the line of scrimmage. But in recent days, the Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside high three-star prospect backed off his pledge to the Gators and is now visiting Georgia this weekend. The Bulldogs have been rumored to be the frontrunner now and this one looks like there’s some writing on the wall here.
*****
KJ Bolden - Georgia
Rumors started that the five-star safety who committed to Florida State last month would visit Auburn this weekend and that was certainly interesting, but it’s even more intriguing now that Bolden has said he will be at Georgia instead. The Bulldogs lost out on the Buford, Ga., standout in early August when he picked his childhood dream school but they’re not giving up and getting Bolden on campus for the umpteenth time this weekend could make things more interesting in the closing months before signing day.
*****
Aydin Breland - Georgia
Georgia, Miami and Oregon are the top three finalists Breland announced this week and a decision could be coming up, so getting back to Athens this weekend is crucial. Many feel this is a battle between the Bulldogs and the Ducks, but the Canes absolutely cannot be counted out because all three have made an impression and there’s a little bit of an unconventional streak about the four-star defensive tackle from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei as well.
*****
Jackson Cantwell - Arkansas
It has to be considered a great sign for Arkansas that Cantwell is making a return trip to Fayetteville, and even though he’s a 2026 prospect with a lot of recruiting left before making his decision his relationships there are getting stronger.
Only about two hours from home, Arkansas is definitely an interesting option for Cantwell as Oklahoma and many others pursue him as the early five-star prospect is already making waves in recruiting.
*****
Elijah Griffin - Georgia
By his actions and where he’s visiting the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class has made it no secret that Georgia and South Carolina are the two frontrunners at this point. So there’s no better time for the Savannah (Ga.) Christian defensive lineman to head to Athens than this weekend since the Bulldogs host the Gamecocks. This is a perfect double-dip scenario for Griffin as those two SEC teams absolutely look the strongest in his recruitment.
*****
Dakorien Moore - Texas
This one is definitely interesting. One week after Texas defeated Alabama - and a few weeks following his own commitment to LSU - arguably the best receiver in the 2025 class is headed to Austin for a game. His Duncanville, Texas, teammate Colin Simmons is already committed to the Longhorns, so there could be some persuasion there but Moore has also always been intrigued by that offense as well. It might not be an imminent flip situation, but it’s something to watch.
*****
Bryce Underwood - Colorado
Underwood was not expected at Colorado until the USC weekend, but now that trip has been moved up. It could be huge for the Buffaloes since they’re expected to handle Colorado State - and it could intrigue the 2025 five-star quarterback from Belleville, Mich., even more.
The word is that Underwood is highest on Michigan and LSU right now but is also looking for a pass-friendly offense - and that’s exactly what he should see in Boulder. After this trip, let’s see where the interest is but Underwood isn’t going to Colorado for no reason.
*****
Ryan Wingo - Texas
Over the last few weeks, Texas has emerged as the team to watch for the five-star receiver. The Longhorns have long been a major contender in Wingo’s recruitment but it seems like things have ramped up even more recently – and especially since the Longhorns’ win over Alabama last weekend. Some uncertainty at Missouri can also benefit Texas for Wingo, who wore Texas shorts to an NIL event this summer and has talked highly of coach Steve Sarkisian and his offense since.