As the Arkansas coaching staff continues to solidify its class for the 2024 recruiting cycle, Arkansas will be playing host to one of the top prospects in the nation.

Kylan Fox, a four-star tight end out of Loganville, Georgia, will take a visit to Arkansas on April 8.

There’s a lot of competition for Fox, who is ranked No. 223 in the nation according to Rivals, as Miami, UCF, Florida State and Georgia are some names in the fold. He holds at least 58 college offers.

Fox plays both tight end and defensive end for Grayson High School, but is being recruited as a tight end according to Rivals. Last season, he helped Grayson to a 10-3 season and a quarterfinal appearance in the Georgia 7A playoffs, where it lost to Milton, 35-12.

Fox told HawgBeat last season he recorded 25 receptions for 326 yards, finding the endzone twice.

In last year’s recruiting cycle, Arkansas landed two four-star tight ends. Luke Hasz of Bixby, Oklahoma, and in-state four-star Shamar Easter out of Ashdown.