Chad Morris's offense needs large, fast, physical receivers and his staff just found their third for the 2019 class in 4-star wide receiver Treylon Burks. Burks hit the Hill Friday for the Razorbacks barbecue and gave his commitment Monday to wide receivers coach Justin Stepp becoming the 15th commit in the 2019 class and the 6th 4-star.

The Razorbacks secured the commitment of Burks's teammate and best friend on Saturday afternoon when the Hogs went 3-for-1 on 3-star defensive tackle Marcus Miller, 4-star linebacker Zach Zimos and 3-star defensive back Myles Brooks. The Hogs now have three in-state commits out of nine in-state players offered.

When Burks steps on the field each Friday night, more often than not, the 4-star athlete is the top playmaker in the stadium, if not the state.

At 6-foot-3, 217 pounds, Burks overall is just a freak athlete so he contributes to Warren (Ark.) High School at multiple positions, including Wildcat quarterback, outside linebacker and return specialist.

As is the case with most top-shelf athletes, the Warren High staff is searching for ways to utilize Burks’ skill-sets and put him in advantageous situations. At 6-foot-3 and 217 pounds with 4.47 speed, that isn’t hard to accomplish.

The no. 1 ranked player in the state of Arkansas holds nine offers and committed to the Razorbacks over the likes of Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss. The Razorbacks have never signed two 4-star wide receivers in the same class in the Rivals era.