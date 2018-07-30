Rivals100 4-Star WR Treylon Burks is Staying Home, Commits to Arkansas
Chad Morris's offense needs large, fast, physical receivers and his staff just found their third for the 2019 class in 4-star wide receiver Treylon Burks. Burks hit the Hill Friday for the Razorbacks barbecue and gave his commitment Monday to wide receivers coach Justin Stepp becoming the 15th commit in the 2019 class and the 6th 4-star.
The Razorbacks secured the commitment of Burks's teammate and best friend on Saturday afternoon when the Hogs went 3-for-1 on 3-star defensive tackle Marcus Miller, 4-star linebacker Zach Zimos and 3-star defensive back Myles Brooks. The Hogs now have three in-state commits out of nine in-state players offered.
When Burks steps on the field each Friday night, more often than not, the 4-star athlete is the top playmaker in the stadium, if not the state.
At 6-foot-3, 217 pounds, Burks overall is just a freak athlete so he contributes to Warren (Ark.) High School at multiple positions, including Wildcat quarterback, outside linebacker and return specialist.
As is the case with most top-shelf athletes, the Warren High staff is searching for ways to utilize Burks’ skill-sets and put him in advantageous situations. At 6-foot-3 and 217 pounds with 4.47 speed, that isn’t hard to accomplish.
The no. 1 ranked player in the state of Arkansas holds nine offers and committed to the Razorbacks over the likes of Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss. The Razorbacks have never signed two 4-star wide receivers in the same class in the Rivals era.
As a Wildcat quarterback in the game to tote the rock, Burks is absolutely explosive and displays impressive straight-line speed and explosion right out of his breaks. As a returner, Burks shows off outstanding field vision and lateral ability. He is also used as a designated blocker out of the backfield and an outside linebacker, where he’s solid in stopping the run and a threat to pick off any pass thrown in his vicinity.
Of course, Burks will emerge as the focal point in Morris’ offense at Arkansas. As a junior, he rushed for 936 yards and 27 touchdowns on 114 carries (almost 35 yards a carry) and reeled in 45 catches for 1,090 yards and 12 more scores (24.2 yards per reception). It does not take a scientist to realize that Burks is a special playmaker with the ball in his hands and a clearly defined home-run threat from anywhere on the field.
As a true receiver, Burks shined on short routes and making plays with the ball in his grasp. He has extremely strong hands and is a very well-rounded prospect. However, the Arkansas staff will need to work with the talented 4-star wide receiver on running more crisp routes. Burks shined on short slants and vertical balls down field, where his natural athleticism is often the difference, but he will be able to thrive as he learns the entire route tree and can dominate in Morris’ up-tempo system.
Morris and his staff just cannot be stopped this month and they've got two more top targets getting very close to making decisions.
The Razorbacks now have 15 commits in the 2019 class. On the offense, 3-star QB KJ Jefferson, 3-star WR T.Q. Jackson, 4-star WRs Shamar Nash and Treylon Burks ,and 3-star offensive linemen Joseph Stone and Beaux Limmer. On the defense, 3-star DBs Malik Chavis and Myles Brooks, 4-star LB Zach Zimos, 3-star DE Zach Williams, 3-star DTs Carl Williams and Marcus Miller and 4-star defensive ends Mataio Soli, Collin Clay and Eric Gregory.
Thank you God for the many opportunities you have given me and thank you for the support from my family and friends. I’ve thought long and hard on the commitment process and Now I will be Committing to The University of Arkansas! GO HOGS‼️🐗 @bo_hembree @coachjstepp pic.twitter.com/JjbaRh8Ndh— Treylon Burks (@TreylonBurks) July 30, 2018