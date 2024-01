When recruiting against the best of the best, the most important thing a coaching staff can do is get a recruit on their campus.

The Arkansas coaches were able to do that this past weekend, hosting four-star safety Jarcoby Hopson during their final Junior Day of the month.

Hopson is ranked the No. 93 player in the country according to Rivals, and has offers from Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss and many others.