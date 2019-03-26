Round Rock High School standout Collin Sullivan was amongst the many elite prospects competing on Sunday at Rivals 3-Stripe camp in Dallas and he continued to prove why he's one of the best athletes in the Lone Star state.

The Texas native is fresh off a trip to Arkansas for their elite prospect day, where he has been as consistent a visitor since Chad Morris arrived in Fayetteville.

"The relationship I have with the Arkansas staff is very close," Sullivan said. "They've known me since I was a little pup, since I was 14. The family aspect is big. That's what sets them apart."

Sullivan won't be coming back so soon for the Arkansas spring game but he is getting ready to set officials for this spring. He's visiting Baylor for their spring game and Northwestern has locked in his first (so far) official visit from April 17th through the 19th.

"I talk to Northwestern, they have everything there now, Oregon, Baylor, Arkansas, A&M, Arizona State and Arizona some, a lot of schools. Some of the coaches I used to talk to have moved around so I've talked to Houston and Kansas now as well."

A big factor for some recruits will be how Arkansas can progress next season, coming off a 2-10 year. However, Sullivan isn't trying to drag his recruitment out given he has 12 very solid options to choose from already so he might not get to see if the Hogs can get some wins before he decides.

"I'm excited to see how they turn things around there at Arkansas, I want to have everything over with by my senior season but I'm not sure if I will have made my decision made yet, we'll see."