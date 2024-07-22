Rivals250 LB Keenan Britt has two visits set as decision nears
Rivals250 LB Keenan Britt is days away from locking in his commitment before kicking off his junior year.Britt, the No. 15-ranked outside backer in the Rivals250 for the 2026 class out of Oxford (A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news