Rivals250 WR Isaiah Sategna flips to Arkansas

If you're Isaiah Sategna, then the third time is the charm. Sategna, Arkansas' top-ranked recruit, flipped his commitment from Oregon to the home-state Razorbacks on Tuesday. Under Sam Pittman, Arkansas holds commitments from the state's top-four recruits, all of which are four-stars. Three are ranked inside the Rivals250 and two -- Sategna and Quincey McAdoo -- were originally committed to out-of-state schools.

Sategna, a Texas native and Fayetteville (Ark.) High School standout, originally pledged to Texas A&M in the offseason. He then committed to the Ducks over the summer. Like Sategna, McAdoo first committed to Florida State before flipped to the Razorbacks. Offensive tackle E'Marion Harris and Nico Davillier round out the Natural State's top four recruits and all are Arkansas commitments. Sategna, the 5-foot-11, 165-pounder, is one of the most prolific track stars and slot receivers in the country. He is currently tabbed as the No. 22 wide receiver and was originally committed to Texas A&M before pledging to Oregon this summer.

RIVALS REACTION