Rivals250 WR Isaiah Sategna flips to Arkansas
If you're Isaiah Sategna, then the third time is the charm.
Sategna, Arkansas' top-ranked recruit, flipped his commitment from Oregon to the home-state Razorbacks on Tuesday.
Under Sam Pittman, Arkansas holds commitments from the state's top-four recruits, all of which are four-stars. Three are ranked inside the Rivals250 and two -- Sategna and Quincey McAdoo -- were originally committed to out-of-state schools.
Sategna, a Texas native and Fayetteville (Ark.) High School standout, originally pledged to Texas A&M in the offseason. He then committed to the Ducks over the summer.
Like Sategna, McAdoo first committed to Florida State before flipped to the Razorbacks. Offensive tackle E'Marion Harris and Nico Davillier round out the Natural State's top four recruits and all are Arkansas commitments.
Sategna, the 5-foot-11, 165-pounder, is one of the most prolific track stars and slot receivers in the country. He is currently tabbed as the No. 22 wide receiver and was originally committed to Texas A&M before pledging to Oregon this summer.
RIVALS REACTION
Sategna can make plays inside in the slot as well as outside. He's a playmaker downfield, in the middle of the field and can create on his own in the open field, which makes for a major chess piece for any offensive coordinator to take advantage of.
There's a lot to like about Sategna in space. He's elusive with a second gear to break away in the open field. Last year, he amassed 325 yards in return yardage with that same skill-set, which also shows up on screens and short passes to get Sategna the ball early and let him dissect the defense. The pass-catcher has fantastic vision and follows his blockers well with the acceleration and straight-line speed to burst right on through.
It's worth pointing out that Sategna has the ability to take the top off a defense from the slot as well as outside. He has elite speed to give any defensive back trouble if left 1-on-1. He's also excellent out of his release, and in the slot, can easily separate and turn upfield.
Another key element in Sategna's game is his physicality. He's a proficient receiver that's capable of making contested catches and also willing to shrug off defenders and run through tacklers. Sategna has good hands and his toughness shows on his efforts after the fact. He also has great feet, which shows up around the end zone, with the ability to make catches in traffic and along the sidelines look effortless.