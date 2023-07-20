Football teams are at their best when there are leaders in the locker room that are not on the coaching staff. Arkansas has seen this firsthand with former linebackers Grant Morgan, Bumper Pool and others.

This season, Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders and defensive end Landon Jackson are ready to step up into that role.

Both spoke to the media on Wednesday at SEC Media Days and spoke to becoming guys their fellow players look up to.

"It's a blessing really," Jackson said. "So if you ask me three years ago, I would never have expected to be in this position that I'm in today. I plan on leading my teammates all throughout the season, being a positive leader, 'cause those type of leaders are always the ones that I personally have, like, kind of wanted to follow with."

This season will be Jackson's second with the Razorbacks. The Texarkana, Texas, native initially went to LSU, but tore his ACL and later transferred to Arkansas. Last season he tallied 23 total tackles, 3.5 of those for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.

Pittman said Wednesday Jackson went from weighing 236 pounds to 280, and is running over 20 mph. He's expected to be a big piece of the Arkansas defense this coming season.

On the offensive side of the ball, Sanders said he's also taken to being a leader for the offense. He said on top of putting in the work on the field, he's becoming someone his teammates look up to.

"I started working on my balance, just starting to be even more perfect than what I am, letting everything develop, Sanders said. "Just being a leader, being a big leader. Being able to talk to the offensive line so I can get the protection down so I can get out for a pass, whatnot."

Sanders was the second-leading rusher in the SEC last season, rushing for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns. His efforts earned him a First Team All-SEC selection at the end of the year. He said the coaching staff stressing details in the off-season has helped his leadership role.

"Just the little things, like touching the line, just giving us things that if we late, you know what I mean, preparing us to become men," Sanders said. "I feel like that's helped me as well as a leader."

Jackson said the new strength coach Ben Sowders stresses the details in workouts, and it should pay off on the field.

"Coach Sowders, our new strength coach, came from Louisville, he stresses all the little details," Jackson said. "For example, for like workouts, he stresses us to be there not five minutes early but earlier than five minutes. Say the workout is at 3 p.m. If there at 2:55, you're on the StairMaster, you're doing up, downs, something like that. All the little details we're really trying to perfect right now, and I think it will play into the season."