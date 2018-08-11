FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas held its first scrimmage of fall camp inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday.

The scrimmage was closed to the public and media, but head coach Chad Morris, offensive coordinator Joe Craddock and defensive coordinator John Chavis answered questions afterward.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Santos Ramirez, offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt and running back Devwah Whaley also did interviews.

Here are a few tidbits of information gleaned from the media availability about how the scrimmage went…