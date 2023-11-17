The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) are set to play the FIU Panthers (4-6, 1-6 CUSA) at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Arkansas will be looking to get back in the win column after a 48-10 blowout home loss against Auburn last weekend ruined any hope of the Hogs playing in a bowl game. FIU has lost two straight by a combined 58 points against Jacksonville State and Middle Tennessee State. The Panthers have given up at least 30 points on five occasions this season. Arkansas is a 29.5-point favorite against the Panthers (BetSaracen). The only other time these two teams have played came in 2007, when the Houston Nutt-led Razorbacks beat FIU 58-10. Here is how the HawgBeat staff is predicting Saturday's game, which will be broadcast on the ESPNU.

Mason Choate - Publisher

I think we can all agree that nobody is really interested in this game. Arkansas is playing a bad non-conference opponent with postseason hopes virtually gone. There are still a lot of roster questions for Arkansas, there's the possibility of losing and there's also the crowd factor. While the Razorbacks should win with ease, a loss would likely lead to the change a lot of Hog fans on social media keep calling for. Arkansas 30, FIU 7

Riley McFerran - Managing Editor

Arkansas hasn't dominated a single team this season other than Western Carolina, an FCS squad that's fourth in its conference now. Even against Kent State, the Razorbacks only won 28-6. That's the same Golden Flashes team that's currently one of the worst programs in the country at 1-9 overall in the Mid-American Conference. So, yeah, I think the Hogs have a case of playing down to their competition. FIU is pretty bad, but why should I expect the Razorbacks to do something they haven't done all year? Still, Arkansas is far more talented than the Panthers and should walk away with the win. It won't be pretty, though. Arkansas 27, FIU 13

Daniel Fair - Football Recruiting Analyst

Now out of bowl eligibility, the Hogs are just playing for pride at this point against Florida International. This game should be an easy win, but have we seen Arkansas get one of those at any point since Week 1 against Western Carolina? The spread has Arkansas favored by somewhere around 30 depending on the sportsbook. I’m personally not even confident the Razorbacks can score 30 points total. That’s only happened four times this season, and only one win has come out of those games. That said, Florida International is not a good team. I think Arkansas is able to win, but maybe not all that comfortably. Arkansas 28, FIU 17

Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst

No way to sugar coat it: Arkansas looked abysmal against Auburn in every facet of the game last week. The team was completely lethargic and didn’t look like a team fighting for bowl eligibility. With no chance at breaking an even record this season, it’ll be interesting to see how the Razorbacks respond on the field against an inferior opponent like FIU. No official move has been made, but there have been rumors and speculation flying about Sam Pittman’s job security. Arkansas will win, but will it be a fun game for fans to watch? Or just a lifeless walkthrough? Arkansas 31, FIU 10

Kevin Bohannon - Baseball Recruiting Analyst

What does a team in turmoil and discord do in its 11th game of the year with zero chance at postseason? Well, I say zero chance but theoretically the Hogs could still make a bowl with a 5-7 record if not enough teams qualify at 6-6. Preparation and focus has been the main concern with this team. They could very well be overlooking FIU and looking to what’s next, but I think the Hogs still win. Arkansas 38, FIU 13

RECORDS (Overall, Against the Spread)