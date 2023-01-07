The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-2, 1-1) will travel to No. 22 Auburn (11-3, 1-1) for the Hogs' first ranked road matchup of the season on Saturday evening.

Arkansas took care of business at home by taking down No. 20 Missouri 74-68 on Wednesday, while the Tigers dropped a road matchup at Georgia, 76-64.

Despite the loss, Auburn fans will likely show up and show out to create a hostile environment at Neville Arena.

"I think everybody in the country knows that playing a road game at Auburn is as hard as anywhere in the country," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Thursday. "Coach (Bruce) Pearl has done a great job of creating an environment. I know the last home game they had, I watched it on TV, and it looked like they had a great student turnout even though we all know it’s still a school break time."

Auburn is 8-0 at home this season, and the Tigers have won 78.5% of their home games under Pearl, who is in his ninth season as the team's head coach.

The Tigers have plenty of size and length that they will use to their advantage, beginning with Johni Broome, who transferred in from Morehead State, and junior center Dylan Cardwell.

"Both of those guys are really good shot blockers, excellent around the rim," Musselman said. "They're different players at that center spot, but both bring great qualities for Coach Pearl's team. In this league, you have to have bigs in order to win at a high level."a

Saturday's matchup will be the fourth ranked opponent Arkansas has faced this season — No. 20 Missouri, No. 10 Creighton and No. 17 San Diego State. The Hogs are 2-1 in ranked matchups so far, with the one loss coming to Creighton in the Maui Invitational.

Here's a closer look into Auburn's stats, efficiency ratings, projected lineups and more ahead of Saturday's game, which is set to tipoff at 7:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network: