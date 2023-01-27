Arkansas (13-6, 3-5 SEC) will hit the road for a tough matchup at the No. 17 Baylor Bears (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday in Waco, Texas.

Both teams are riding high, as the Bears have won five straight games after starting 0-3 in conference play. Last time out, Baylor took down No. 9 Kansas, 75-69, in front of its home crowd at the Ferrell Center.

Arkansas is on a two-game winning streak following a 1-5 start to SEC play. Forward Makhi Mitchell said Thursday that the Razorbacks have plenty of confidence going into Saturday's matchup.

"I definitely think this game is big and we’re going to come out as confident as any other team that has played at Baylor," Mitchell said. "We’re not going to back down. We obviously have tremendous guards of our own and bigs of our own. So we’re pretty confident going into the game."

The Bears boast the nation's 2nd best adjusted offensive efficiency rating, according to KenPom. They have a trio of guards in LJ Cryer, Keyonte George and Adam Flagler, who are all averaging double-digit points on the year.

"They are extremely talented, and it’s not often that you have great 3-point shooters, very good free-throw shooters," Arkansas assistant coach Gus Argenal said Thursday. "Cryer doesn’t get to the free-throw line as much as the other two, but their ability to get to the free-throw line. All three of them can score at all three levels, so you have to be on high alert."

Arkansas plays a tough schedule in the SEC, and there are still trips to top-5 teams Alabama and Tennessee left on the schedule. With an 0-4 record on the road so far this season, getting a victory at a top-25 team in Baylor could be a signature win down the road.

"This is a game that you don’t often get to play," Argenal said. "We need to play well on the road. That’s an area that we have to improve. This is no better place to start than doing it at Baylor, which will be a crazy crowd and a great opportunity."

Here's a closer look into Baylor's stats, efficiency ratings, projected lineups and more ahead of Saturday's game, which is set to tipoff at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN: